Kansas Democrat's Honest Response When Asked If He Wants Kamala to Campaign for Him

Former Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris came out to support Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed on Tuesday.

As we reported, El-Sayed seemed uncomfortable and didn't exactly look enthused to have her there. In a tight race with Republican Mike Rogers, she doesn't help things much with her empty-headed remarks. One of the strange comments that she made was that the "attack on DEI [diveristy, equity, and inclusion]" was an "attack on maternal care."

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Abdul El-Sayed - who said breast cancer funding was "disturbing" - looks miserable as Kamala Harris yells, not once but twice, that opposing woke DEI is "an attack on maternal care." pic.twitter.com/OjDEDBdshq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2026

As my colleague Bob Hoge noted, Harris didn't seem to notice El-Sayed's attitude.

One had to wonder if some of Democrat Senate candidates really would rather she stay away and not campaign for them. Now we have the answer to that question from at least one, the Democrat candidate in Kansas, Adam Hamilton. MS NOW's Peter Alexander asked if he would welcome Harris to campaign for him. Gotta love his answer.

LMAO 🤣



Kansas Democrat begs Kamala Harris not to campaign with him.



MS NOW: She went to Michigan to campaign with Abdul El-Sayed. Will you welcome her to campaign with you in Kansas?



HAMILTON: “No…Please do not come to my state, I do not need you here.” pic.twitter.com/hlXA9vVVgU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 23, 2026

"No, I would not," he said firmly. My - no offense intended for her - but she would not be a help to me. We are a different kind of Democrat, and the national Democrats, some of the leaders do not represent where the people in Kansas are."

So if she wanted to come, he said he would ask her, "Please do not come to my state, I do not need you here. You would actually hurt me."

Gotta give him points for honesty there. There are folks who don't want her to campaign, but they wouldn't be quite so blunt about it. They'd give some kind of squishy answer.

That's an epic answer showing how they view her in Kansas. But it's not just her, it's also a rejection of the radical national policies she represents and how they don't play in places like that. Now, I think the chances are high Hamilton probably would vote with the other Democrats, if he got in. But he knows that embracing that now would kill his chances with the voters.

Plus, Lord knows, who would want the word salad queen, and how she might muck up any event she attended with some bizarre comment.

People couldn't quite believe Hamilton admitted this, and had great fun with it.

SHORTER: Specifically she would "burden what has been". https://t.co/UULBt4iZBJ — Mike Lester (@MikeLester) September 23, 2026

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