Joe Biden's book is out.

Safe to say, it isn't setting the world on fire. The media coverage of it has not been good, as we've reported, basically indicating Biden's delusional takes on his occupation of the Oval Office.

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But now the Free Beacon has a further brutal take on the book: that it has a slew of factual errors as well, including the reason that Biden gave for why he decided to run for the Senate.

"One of the reasons I first ran for the Senate in 1972 was that I was angered by a growing pattern of lies coming out of Washington. Richard Nixon, then president, was creating one smoke screen after another to cover up the Watergate scandal," Biden offered loftily in the book’s second chapter, "A Promise Kept." The only issue is that the burglary at Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate Office Building—which triggered the subsequent scandal and cover-up—took place on June 17, 1972, months after Biden announced his 1972 Senate campaign in Delaware.

In other words, that's a complete lie. He's also claimed that he ran because of civil rights.

This appears to be a recurring problem with Biden, as he continually repeated a lie about why he ran for president in 2020: because of the "very fine people" comments by President Donald Trump. Of course, his take on those remarks was the false media hoax that has been debunked for years, but Biden still claims that as his reason for running for president.

Then there's the southern border:

In chapter 14, Biden grossly overstated his record on the southern border. He wrote about a "bipartisan agreement on the toughest, most effective, immigration and border bill ever put together" in February 2024. "We put in place a trigger that said that if more than four thousand people a week were trying to gain entry, we would shut down the border until the number fell," Biden wrote. Far from 4,000 a week being the trigger, the actual bill negotiated with Oklahoma senator James Lankford (R.) mandated shutting the border if the number were 5,000 a day, as measured in a daily average over the course of a week, which Axios and the American Immigration Council both reported at the time.

The bill wasn't even Biden's idea; it was Lankford's. And it was quite frankly bizarre — that you wouldn't just immediately cut off all people trying to gain entry — why wait until 5,000? As we can see now with President Donald Trump, we finally have a border being run correctly.

The extent of the errors in the book apparently makes one wonder who wrote or fact-checked it.

A line-by-line Free Beacon analysis of Promise Me, America found so many errors and false statements it suggests that the book was not fact-checked, a scenario that has become common in publishing. It’s also unclear who wrote the book, as no one ghostwriter is credited. One review, in the U.K. Observer, said that "this book is rather obviously written by committee … the same ex-West Wing machine that scripted Biden’s presidency in real time."

If you think about Biden and how often he was wrong and how often he lied, this actually sounds like a perfect representation of his occupation of the Oval Office.

The acknowledgments of Promise Me, America thank a list of people who assisted in the book’s creation, including former Bill Clinton speechwriter Ted Widmer, former Biden speechwriter Jeff Nussbaum, Biden adviser Mike Donilon, and longtime aide Annie Tomasini, for "bringing it all together."

Biden has said he will not be doing a media tour for the book because of his cancer.

However, the problem may also be his other issues. This was a video showing him at the airport in Philadelphia, on his way to Nantucket for Thanksgiving on Nov. 22. It showed how frail he appears to be and him struggling to get into an airport cart.

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Joe Biden sighting at Philadelphia airport. This is the guy Democrats and the media told us could handle four more years👇🏼 https://t.co/tvcr7rc3aP — Jay Gatling (@apinionsvary) November 23, 2026

This was the guy Democrats wanted to run again; this could have been two years into that effort, had they succeeded with the original plan.

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