CNN Surprises With Exposé on Talarico — Then Their Panel Discussion on Capitalism Gets Even Better

The Democrat nominee for the Senate in Texas, James Talarico, has been running away from his prior extreme leftist statements to remake himself to look like an acceptable moderate to the voters.

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But that isn't going to work when there's a long list of problematic things he's said in the past.

We reported on what Talarico had said in past comments on capitalism as well as oil and gas, not good things to take issue with in Texas.

This clip from CNN summed it up well. The language from host Erin Burnett is also great because she's making the clear point of the change now that he's running for election: "very different political vocabulary from the one he's using in his campaign today," "said Texas' oil industry wouldn't last," and "linked climate change with white supremacy and capitalism."

CNN exposes James talarico for pretending to be a moderate:



talarico's unearthed call to end Texas oil and gas and dismantle capitalism is a "very different political vocabulary from the one he's using in his campaign today"



"This is obviously a number of progressive positions… pic.twitter.com/Ef5QlfjSUZ — Lone Star Liberty PAC (@LoneStar_PAC) September 2, 2026

Kaczynski noted Talarico explicitly thanked the activists he was talking to for making that link between capitalism, white supremacy, and climate change because that would help the process of "dismantling them." So he was talking about dismantling capitalism.

Kaczynski also explained how Talarico comparing oil and gas to "cassette tapes" was going to be a problem in Texas, where the industry is so important. He made the point that Talarico was just wrong, saying that oil and gas production has actually increased since Talarico made those comments. So much for Talarico's leftist dreams and judgment.

Burnett observed, "This is obviously a number of progressive positions and comments that Talarico has taken. He sounds a lot different on the campaign trail." Nice job pointing out the makeover.

But then they had a further panel discussion on capitalism, where The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill argued that capitalism is oppressive and bound up in white supremacy. She got nuked by Kmele Foster, who is a telecommunications entrepreneur and political commentator.

On CNN NewsNight, The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill argues that capitalism is oppressive and bound up in white supremacy.



Kmele Foster: “It's one thing to not think capitalism isn't working ideally. It's another thing entirely to insist that it is oppressive, that it is bound up with… pic.twitter.com/PLWRCuxt7v — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 2, 2026

Foster noted how it's one thing to say that capitalism is not perfect, and quite another thing to insist it's oppressive and bound up in white supremacy.

He then laid out some of the basics for Hill, highlighting how capitalism has been such a boon to mankind.

“I've always preferred Adam Smith's description of capitalism as the natural system of liberty. The idea that people can own property, that they can exchange it freely with one another for profit, that they can find ways to put their resources to good use and profit in a way that is actually beneficial to everyone else, that there can be gains from trade that are mutually beneficial. These are foundational ideas that have created more wealth than any other system in human history. That is what capitalism is! That is not white supremacy.”

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Hill protested, trying to argue that it isn't the way it's always worked.

Foster then pointed out another problem with her argument.

“Slavery is an institution that is older than writing. It predates capitalism. The notion that white supremacy and all these other things are bound up with capitalism in an intrinsic and fundamental way is so absurd and laughable, it barely needs to be defended.”

That got her going, and then he made the point that she actually has to prove her argument.

“You actually have to articulate what the connection is. How are these two things the same? I'm talking about private property, the right to exchange and sell with whomever you like. What does that have to do with white supremacy? … What is the white supremacy dynamic of private property?“

Now that was an awesome job from Foster. Plus, I'm thinking that capitalism has probably worked out pretty well for most of the people on that panel, or they wouldn't be there.

It was appreciated by many.

Watching Kmele Foster’s masterful takedown of Jemele Hill in person was another level of amazing https://t.co/xBtgb5RySC — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) September 2, 2026

The bottom line is there is no such inherent connection, and Foster is correct about how successful capitalism has been in helping to free people to be able to achieve. Nothing that involves humans is ever perfect because humans are not perfect. But we should all be eternally grateful that we live under the system we have now, rather than the socialism or Communism that leftists are now pushing, which have failed and hurt so many people.

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