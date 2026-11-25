Seattle's socialist mayor got a taste of what it's like to be on the receiving end of her fellow leftists' wrath Tuesday when anti-ICE protesters surrounded her vehicle following a rally over the recent arrests of a father and daughter at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac).

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And despite having just attended the rally and raising a fist of solidarity with the protesters, Mayor Katie Wilson found herself smack dab in the middle of the anger and was unable to leave until police came along to clear a path for her escape.

The whole thing took place at Angle Lake Park in SeaTac, where a large crowd of anti-ICE protesters had gathered to protest Saturday's arrests of Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and his daughter, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, as they tried to board an Alaska Airlines flight headed to Los Angeles.

As RedState's Jennifer Oliver O'Connell reported on Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed that the pair, both Mexican nationals, had overstayed their visas. DHS also alleged that Hernandez Mejia threw hot coffee at federal agents as they attempted to arrest her father, while their attorney claimed asylum proceedings for the two were pending.

Their arrests were a flashpoint for Washington Democrats, with Gov. Bob Ferguson calling for ICE to be abolished and Wilson denouncing the agents' actions as "unacceptable and un-American."

But that apparently wasn't enough for the anti-ICE crowd.

The trouble apparently began after the rally had concluded, when a separate group of protesters associated with an organization called Super Familia approached Wilson's vehicle. They apparently had a list of demands; Wilson's staff explained there wasn't much they could do and offered a meeting with the mayor, but the group didn't budge.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, demonstrators placed themselves directly in front of the mayor's vehicle and prevented her from leaving. When Wilson's car began to back out instead, the protesters moved behind it and blocked her again.

Deputies eventually had to physically move the demonstrators out of the way so Wilson could make her escape.

The whole thing was caught on video, of course. Warning: language.

Protesters surrounded Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson’s SUV at an anti-ICE protest at @AlaskaAir headquarters this afternoon. She spoke at the event, then things turned tense. The protesters hurled insults at her while one person held a “Shady Katie” sign. Police had to go hands-on to get her out of the parking lot. @komonews (language warning) — Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) November 24, 2026

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No arrests were made, and police say there won't be any investigations into the incident.

The whole thing is dripping in irony, of course. While Wilson is perfectly happy to condemn ICE over carrying out its lawful immigration enforcement duties at Sea-Tac, it was law enforcement who had to step in, save her, and restore order when her fellow leftists turned on her.

It's pretty funny, actually. She decided to show up to stand with the protesters. They decided to stand in front of her car.

Welcome to the revolution, Mayor Wilson.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

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