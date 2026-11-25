You know, one thing you can say about Zohran Mamdani is that, unlike some other elected Democrats who hold similar views, he just unapologetically puts it out there that New Yorkers, including those who didn't vote for him, are going to be forced to endure "democratic" socialism good and hard, and they are going to be made to like it.

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And when the deadly consequences of such policy choices are laid bare, as we recently saw with the brutal murder of a 62-year-old Chinatown woman named Jin Yu, allegedly at the hands of an illegal alien repeat offender, the Big Apple mayor's chillingly callous response is more or less to shrug when asked about it while telling reporters he'll "get back to" them on it.

In other words, there will be no lessons learned by Mamdani; he'll continue full steam ahead on his plans to shut down Rikers Island and release a portion of its violent inmates (about 2,300 or so) back out onto the New York City streets over the course of time over the next few years, because the cruelty is the point.

As further evidence of this, we turn to a message Mamdani shared to X on Thanksgiving Eve. Was it to wish his fellow New Yorkers a happy and blessed holiday with family and friends? Of course not. It was directed towards... illegal aliens, advising them of their legal options in case they encounter ICE over the holiday weekend. The message, I should note, was tweeted out in multiple languages. Here was the English version:

ICE does not take a day off from tearing New York City's families apart. We won't take a day off from fighting back. New Yorkers can call our Immigration Legal Support Hotline at 1-800-354-0365 or dial 311 and say "Immigration Legal" to access free, safe and confidential legal assistance seven days a week. Our city stands with New Yorkers. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 24, 2026

"Our city stands with New Yorkers," he concluded, while leaving out the part about how there are obviously exceptions to the ones he "stands with" - which clearly don't include innocent murder victims like Ms. Jin Yu, who might actually be alive to celebrate the day with family had it not been for Democrat-run New York's sanctuary state/city policies and soft-on-crime leftist judges, the woketivist types the Mamdanis of this world prefer, no matter who gets victimized in the aftermath.

This is something ICE was quick to point out in a simple but blistering response to the mayor:

Here’s who you’re fighting to protect btw: https://t.co/q1IIhXe1CO — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 25, 2026

They also followed up with more information on the suspect in the case, Alexander Florentino-Maldonado, including how many opportunities there were for them to catch this guy and keep him off the streets but were denied thanks to sanctuary city policies that shielded him:

Florentino-Maldanado illegally entered the United States in March 2022 under the Biden administration, was deported to Mexico, and later reentered at an unknown date and location. On FIVE occasions in 2026, the NYPD arrested Florentino-Maldanado on a variety of charges and sanctuary politicians RELEASED him from jail despite ICE lodging a detainer for him all five times: 1 - On January 26, 2026, the NYPD arrested him on charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal nuisance, and false personation. 2 - On March 18, 2026, the NYPD arrested him on charges of false personation and general violations of railroad laws. 3 - On June 10, 2026, the NYPD arrested him on charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized sale of certain mass transportation services. 4 - On September 2, 2026, the NYPD arrested him on charges of second-degree reckless endangerment, fifth-degree arson, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and public lewdness. 5 - On September 28, 2026, the NYPD arrested him on a charge of petit larceny. Two more times in November 2026, the NYPD arrested Florentino-Maldanado and then released him before ICE could even lodge a detainer: 1 - On November 11, 2026, the NYPD arrested him on charges of fifth-degree criminal possession of cocaine, petit larceny, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. 2 - On November 18, 2026, the NYPD arrested him on charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. On November 21, 2026, the NYPD arrested Florentino-Maldanado for the murder of 62-year-old Jin Yu in New York’s Chinatown, charging him with murder, sexual assault, and strangulation.

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Florentino-Maldanado illegally entered the United States in March 2022 under the Biden administration, was deported to Mexico, and later reentered at an unknown date and location.



On FIVE occasions in 2026, the NYPD arrested Florentino-Maldanado on a variety of charges and… pic.twitter.com/Jkeh9mxnB1 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 25, 2026

Mamdani, I should note, is far from the only open-borders Democrat sending out this type of warped message ahead of the distinctly American holiday known as Thanksgiving.

We reported a week ago on how New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill's administration had allocated $20 million in taxpayer dollars to go toward legal aid/resources to help those detained and facing deportation in the Garden State, a move announced right smack dab in the middle of an affordability crisis that has hit New Jersey pretty hard.

"NJ families can't pay their utility bills, and she's spending $20.2M of their money on deportation lawyers and scolding Rutgers kids over a guest speaker," Jersey 1st founder Rosemary Becchi suggested in response to the news. "And she'll tell you the midterms were about affordability."

These people just keep confirming to us who they really are: America lasters. And we should believe them.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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