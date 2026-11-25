New York's housing situation is about to get worse. The "democratic socialist" mayor, Zohran Mamdani, pushed through a rent freeze for the city's million or so rent-stabilized apartments; landlords took him to court to challenge the move.

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Now, a judge has denied the landlords' petition.

Breaking News: A judge sided with Mayor Zohran Mamdani after landlords sought to undo a rent freeze for rent-stabilized apartments. https://t.co/rdwUDjxnNQ — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 25, 2026

The New York Times has more.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s successful push to freeze rents on nearly one million rent-stabilized apartments in New York City survived a thorny legal challenge Wednesday, when a judge sided with the mayor over landlords who had sought to undo this key achievement. The judge, Brendan T. Lantry of State Supreme Court in Manhattan, dismissed the lawsuit in a 20-page decision that was published on Wednesday. He acknowledged that his review was not focused on whether the rent freeze was “wise or if it may cause negative collateral consequences to the overall real estate market.” Instead, he found that the freeze “has a rational basis and must therefore be upheld as valid.”

Lantry wasn't exactly giving Mamdani a ringing endorsement, though. He also criticized the mayor for promising voters a rent freeze he had no authority to guarantee and acknowledged the potential damage to the city's real estate market.

As probably should be the case, unsavory as the result is, the judge would seem to have made the decision properly, making the call on the law, and not economics.

But it's the economics that are going to cause New York's tenants more headaches.

Mr. Mamdani’s campaign promise to “freeze the rent” for rent-stabilized tenants became a rallying cry for his supporters, representing his focus on affordability as many New Yorkers struggle to keep up with the rising costs of housing and other essentials. But it drew the ire of landlords and some housing experts, who said the slogan played down the serious economic challenges facing the owners of many rent-stabilized buildings. They argued that given the increasing financial burden of insurance, building upkeep, taxes and other costs, a rent freeze would hurt landlords’ ability to properly maintain their properties.

Here's what's likely to happen as this lunacy plays out.

Landlords are in the landlord business to make a profit. Freezing rents will remove a portion of that profit. It will remove the profit motive. More to the point, it makes it difficult, if not impossible, for landlords to be able to carry out repairs and maintenance on the units they own. The tenants don't call a plumber if a pipe breaks; they call the landlord, and the repairs come out of the landlord's profit. It makes it harder for the landlords to pay the various taxes and fees required to keep those rental units available.

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In the end, landlords will increasingly get out of the business. Rental unit availability will go down. In a free market, the profit motive would entice more builders and more landlords to produce new units. In a rent-frozen market, there is no such incentive; the incentives are to cut corners, to skip maintenance and repairs, and in time, to bail. The buildings go condo, or they are sold, often at a loss, for other purposes. Some, on the margins, are simply abandoned.

Zohran Mamdani's rent freeze may be legal. But that doesn't mean it's not stupid.

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