Well, this isn't the kind of news Republicans are going to want to hear just three weeks after taking a thrashing at the ballot box, but here we go: one of the party's most powerful political consulting firms now finds itself at the center of a post-election controversy involving a top executive and a big bucks effort to defeat two incumbent GOP senators.

Advertisement

To make matters worse, the money involved that can be traced to a prominent dark-money group that funds leftist causes. Sure, it sounds like the plot of a cheap political thriller, but it's apparently what's happening right now at Axiom Strategies.

According to a bombshell report from Axios that was published on Wednesday, Thomas Datwyler, who served as CEO of the AxCapital division of Axiom Strategies, was identified in Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings as the treasurer and custodian of records for three super PACs that targeted Republican Senators Jon Husted (OH) and Dan Sullivan (AK).

Husted and Sullivan both lost their seats.

GOP firm's executive linked to effort to oust Republican senators https://t.co/GlPwpqoEPy — Axios (@axios) November 25, 2026

Axiom Strategies is a major player in the world of Republican consulting. It was founded by longtime GOP strategist Jeff Roe and provides campaign strategy, fundraising, and advertising services to Republican candidates across the country.

Roe managed Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-TX) presidential campaign back in 2016, and his firm has deep connections throughout Republican politics. Which makes the revelations about Datwyler's activities all the more noteworthy.

The three super PACs involved – Right for Alaska, Alaska Values PAC, and Buckeye Freedom PAC – reported around $10 million in spending that promoted lesser-known candidates who could siphon away votes from Husted and Sullivan.

The PACs also ran digital ads that attacked the senators from the right by accusing Sullivan of supporting gender-transition surgeries for children and Husted of backing gun control measures.

It gets worse.

One of the groups, Right for Alaska, received $990,000 from the Sixteen Thirty Fund, which is a leftist dark-money organization with – you guessed it – ties to George Soros.

And that means leftist money helped to fund attacks on a Republican senator, while the PAC's treasurer was a top executive at one of the GOP's biggest and most well-connected consulting firms.

Just great.

Roe reportedly learned of Datwyler's involvement back on October 30, which was just four days before the midterms, and demanded his resignation. Datwyler resigned that same day, and Axiom now says it will sever any remaining ties to him by December 31.

Roe also reportedly contacted the White House to inform officials there of what had happened with their employee.

Advertisement

Axiom insists it had absolutely nothing to do with the operation, with a company spokesperson telling Axios, "Axiom Strategies is a Republican firm whose sole purpose is to defeat Democrats."

The spokesperson added: "Axiom companies did zero work against the Republican nominees for U.S. Senate in Ohio and Alaska, and has zero connection to any of those PACs' vendors."

Republicans are still smarting over losing both houses of Congress, and this latest revelation that one of their own worked against them to bring down two incumbents shouldn't sit well with any of them.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.