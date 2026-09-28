Looks Like Kansas Democrats Have a James Talarico-esque Problem Themselves. Here's a Closer Look.

We reported earlier on Texas Democrat Senate nominee James Talarico, and how he bizarrely proclaimed in a video he posted on Sunday to X that many of the political positions he's taken were done so on "biblical grounds."

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"When Jesus healed the sick, he didn’t ask for a deductible. So when I fight for universal healthcare, I'm doing it on biblical grounds," Talarico stated. It was part of a long pattern from the state representative in which he has invoked Jesus to try to prove that his stance was not just the right stance to take but also the most Christian one.

While it's hardly a surprise considering he's been going to a woke church since he was two years old, it's still necessary to call out because Lone Star State voters deserve to know what this "particularly gross" guy, as my colleague Nick Arama refers to him, is up to.

Democrats in the agriculture-centered state of Kansas, as it turns out, have their own version of Talarico. Except in this case, their Senate nominee is not just a congregant at a "progressive" Christian church - he's the pastor of one.

Meet Adam Hamilton, the senior pastor of the Church of the Resurrection, which The New Yorker magazine describes as "the largest United Methodist church in the country."

Hamilton co-founded the mega-church, which now has multiple locations in Kansas and Missouri and broadcasts online and on TV, in 1990, so he's been pastoring there for 36 years. He's hoping the star power of name recognition and his brand of "Democratic Christianity" will help propel him into a Senate seat that hasn't been held by a Democrat in over 90 years.

But he'll have to get by Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), a first-term senator and two-term former member of the House of Representatives who, like many of Hamilton's other critics, has combed through some of Hamilton's sermons and has found some real doozies:

In Kansas, cows are king, but a Democrat trying to seize power once told his congregation to repent for eating beef and raising cattle. [...] "That's what repentance means — I saw things differently, it changed my heart, and it changed my behavior," Hamilton said during a January 2020 sermon called, "What would Jesus say about climate change?" "So what I'm calling you to today, and I'm calling myself to it, because I've been wasteful, I've done things that wasn't, you know, I didn't think about it, how it wasn't really good stewardship of the earth around me," he continued. "I'm calling us to repentance to say, ‘I realize that this has impact, even if it seems small, it has an impact on the world and future generations. And I feel badly about that, and I'm going to do something different from this time forward.’"

"Some of the things that we grow, because we like to eat them, like cattle, end up producing more carbon dioxide than other crops that we could grow, other forms of food that we could have," Hamilton told members of his church. "And so, in all of these ways, we are creating or adding to the amount of greenhouse gases in our world."

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This Main Street Fund ad from back in August told even more of the story:

Adam Hamilton wants to be Kansas' next Senator. But does Kansas know who he really is? 🔴 He told white Christians they must "REPENT" for being white 🔴 He called for REPENTANCE over cattle ranching (a $11.7B Kansas industry) 🔴 He uses church funds for DRAG QUEEN story hours for kids

Watch:

REVEALED: The "Moderate" Kansas Senate Candidate Is Actually a WOKE Megachurch Pastor.



Adam Hamilton wants to be Kansas' next Senator. But does Kansas know who he really is?



🔴 He told white Christians they must "REPENT" for being white

🔴 He called for REPENTANCE over cattle… pic.twitter.com/HPW7dqvkJJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 7, 2026

He's also suggested Christians are more violent than Islamists:

"How many Islamic terrorist attacks have been done in Kansas City? … I can’t think of any, but I can think of several people who were killed in the name of religion by people who were either Christians or who were somehow shaped by Christianity. [...] Who needs to be afraid of who in Kansas City?"

Radical Democrat “Pastor” Adam Hamilton argues that Christians are more violent than Muslims:



“How many Islamic terrorist attacks have been done in Kansas City? … I can’t think of any but I can think of several people who were killed in the name of religion by people who were… pic.twitter.com/Kn6RuHCEvv — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 19, 2026

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Hamilton has also been a central figure in proposed changes within the United Methodist Church that have deeply divided it:

The United Methodist Church unveiled a plan Friday to divide the denomination over issues surrounding LGBTQ involvement and inclusion, a topic of fierce moral debate in the church. Adam Hamilton, senior pastor at Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, spoke Friday about the proposal that would allow a conservative group of churches to split from the others to resolve the decades-long dispute. The plan envisions an amicable separation. “Currently our Book of Discipline says that the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching. We will be removing that,” Hamilton said. “Currently we have prohibitions against ordination and against marriage,” he continued. “We’d be removing that and allowing pastors to decide who they will marry, allowing local churches to decide whose weddings they’ll host, and allowing annual conferences to decide who they will ordain.”

The more you know, Kansas voters. The more you know.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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