The saga of illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia finally came to an end this week.

Abrego Garcia was ordered to leave the United States, NBC reported. He was observed taking a flight to Spain with his wife.

Advertisement

This came after months of legal battles trying to deport the "Maryland Man."

What was hilarious was that Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) tried to paint this booting as a "win" that he helped to achieve.

A year & a half ago, the Trump Admin wanted to leave Kilmar to rot in a Salvadoran gulag. Today, he is traveling to a country of his choice, a free man – unharmed & with dignity. This is a victory for due process and our Constitution. https://t.co/N4LIawQqSz — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) November 25, 2026

A year & a half ago, the Trump Admin wanted to leave Kilmar to rot in a Salvadoran gulag. Today, he is traveling to a country of his choice, a free man – unharmed & with dignity. This is a victory for due process and our Constitution.

Today, Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a free man. I am grateful that he finally received the due process he, and every single person in our country, is owed. We can never compromise when it comes to our Constitutional rights. https://t.co/uZJYgaHMO4 — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) November 25, 2026

Way to try to move the goalposts, Chris. No, he and other Democrats were fighting to keep "Kilmar" — notice how close he is to his buddy that he now calls him Kilmar — in Maryland. But they failed miserably, and he had to go. And yes, after all the legal battles, that's a victory for America and the rule of law. So Van Hollen can't try to spin it now.

It wasn't by Abrego Garcia's "choice." The Department of Homeland Security confirmed it was pursuant to a removal order.

To be clear: Kilmar Abrego Garcia departed the United States pursuant to a removal order. He paid for his own flight and received no incentives. He will NEVER be allowed back inside the United States. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 25, 2026

To be clear: Kilmar Abrego Garcia departed the United States pursuant to a removal order. He paid for his own flight and received no incentives. He will NEVER be allowed back inside the United States.

Has Van Hollen ever fought so hard for any actual Maryland citizens as he fought for this illegal alien who didn't have a right to be here? Not only did the Democrats ultimately lose in this battle, but they also exposed how brazen they are about embracing people who enter illegally, and how little they care about the safety of Americans or our immigration laws.

Yet this is the guy some on the Left in the Senate want as their Senate Majority Leader. It shows you how far the Democrats have fallen and how radical they have become.

DHS also had one heck of a farewell post for Abrego Garcia — featuring President Donald Trump waving goodbye from the McDonald's window.

Advertisement

Kilmar Abrego Garcia has self deported to Spain. It’s not surprising this criminal illegal alien would choose to go to Spain, a country that earlier this year was invaded by tens of thousands of illegal aliens. Spain’s radical open-border policies have made the once-great country a breeding ground for illegal migrants. Good riddance. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 25, 2026

They noted it was not surprising he would go to Spain, given that the country had been invaded by illegal aliens earlier in the year.

Many had thoughts for Van Hollen, mostly along this line. He got crushed in the replies to both his posts.

Have another margarita with Kilmar to celebrate. Wait. You can’t. Cuz he gone. — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) November 25, 2026

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.