It's (D)ifferent? Some Media Reportedly Blocked From Event With Kamala, CA Congressional Candidate

It's sort of funny to see Kamala Harris running around like she has some kind of relevance.

What's even funnier is how many Democrats there are who don't want her to come and campaign for them because they know the association would hurt their campaigns. We wrote about one of those candidates, Kansas Senate candidate Adam Hamilton. These Dems know that the leftist policies are toxic in their areas. But if they manage to get into office, I'm sure they'll go right along with those policies.

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However, some Democrats are willing to take the shot with Harris in more liberal areas, such as certain districts in California, including Dr. Richard Pan, who is a former state senator and is running for the 6th Congressional District.

Harris made a brief appearance for Pan, speaking for nine minutes at his campaign headquarters in Sacramento.

But that's where the problem began.

According to KCRA 3, while some media outlets, including The Sacramento Bee and The Los Angeles Times, were able to cover Harris' stop at the headquarters, KCRA 3 said its news team was not invited and not approved to cover it.

A spokesman for Pan’s campaign told KCRA 3 on Friday night the decision to exclude not just KCRA 3 but also The New York Times, was at the direction of Kamala Harris’ team. Typically for high-profile events, journalists are notified and have the opportunity to apply for credentials.

However, according to KCRA 3, that was not the situation for this event.

Approved outlets were simply told they could come by being notified either through an email or phone call. "All credentialing to the campaign office drop was directed by VP Kamala Harris’ office," Pan's campaign spokesman said. A person on Harris' team who did not want to be identified denied the claims and said Pan's campaign was "fully" responsible for handling press. The person said Harris did not have any members of her communications team at the event.

So hilariously, they appear to be blaming each other for the issue.

But they didn't take any questions from the media that were there, in any event.

KCRA 3's Ashley Zavala then tried to ask Pan about the issue on Saturday.

Former VP Kamala Harris and Sacramento area Democratic Congressional candidate Richard Pan blocked some journalists, including @kcranews, from covering their event at Pan HQ Friday.



I asked Pan today if that was the right move. He wouldn't answer the question. pic.twitter.com/9ikwuuvbpE — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) October 3, 2026

Pan would not answer the question when KCRA 3 repeatedly asked if excluding journalists from his event was the right move as President Donald Trump has tried to exclude some news organizations from covering the White House. Pan falsely said his campaign didn't exclude media outlets. "We had media there," he repeatedly said. "I don't handle the details of the press. My staff does."

That was weird; he wouldn't even look at the reporter. He just kept insisting that he had media there and then got pulled away. So the candidate was still putting her off.

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So what's the explanation here, Democrats? And will CNN be covering this affront to the First Amendment any time soon?

I guess it's (D)ifferent.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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