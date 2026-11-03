Haley Stevens' Stunning Defection Takes a Chilling New Turn

Political courage comes with a cost, as Democrat Haley Stevens is finding out after endorsing Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's U.S. Senate race.

The congresswoman is now on the receiving end of vicious backlash from her fellow Democrats for daring to break ranks with her party. And things have taken an even uglier turn: Stevens has reportedly received death threats and is now requesting protection from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Advertisement

According to Axios, two senior Trump administration officials confirmed the request Tuesday, with one commenting, "She has received death threats and reached out to the Marshals Service. There's a process to go through but she's a member of Congress and we expect her request will be fulfilled."

Haley Stevens requests U.S. marshals' protection after death threats https://t.co/8SrOWkdPfd — Axios (@axios) November 3, 2026

As RedState previously reported, Stevens stunned the entire U.S. political establishment Sunday when she made an appearance alongside Rogers at a Detroit church and endorsed him over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, who defeated her in the Senate primary earlier this year.

Right on cue, her fellow Democrats lost their everloving minds.

As RedState's Sister Toldjah documented, Democrat strategist James Carville unleashed a spectacularly vile tirade, comparing Stevens to a "used condom" and declaring that Democrats didn't even consider her worth that much. He followed that up with a crude insult and a fat joke about Stevens and Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA).

When the party's own leaders are talking like this, it's not hard to imagine that your average Democrat foot soldier or keyboard warrior could take things up a notch (although we don't yet have any specifics on the threats allegedly being made to Stevens).

RedState's Nick Arama also reported on Stevens being branded a "traitor" and called all sorts of things in vicious personal attacks.

But Stevens is refusing to back down and has fired back at her party's refusal to accept a dissenting voice, saying:

"We cannot preach inclusion while punishing dissent. We cannot promise to heal a divided country if we cannot tolerate disagreement among ourselves."

Whatever happens in Michigan's Senate race Tuesday night, Haley Stevens, much like Donald Trump before her, has exposed the Democrat Party's utter intolerance for differing views and the vicious lengths some will go to punish anyone who dares to step out of line.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.