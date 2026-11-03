Michigan Voters Reveal Big Problem for Dems After Haley Stevens Endorsed Rogers

It was a pretty courageous move by Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) to go against the Democrat nominee for the U.S. Senate race, Abdul El-Sayed, and endorse the Republican nominee, Mike Rogers.

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You wouldn't think it would have to be. But what it revealed in the huge backlash that she got from the Democrat establishment was that they don't give a darn about the red flags their candidate may have or any extreme connections he might have. All they care about is winning and gaining power, and damn anyone like Stevens who might stand on principle and get in their way. They're already pondering ways to get back at her. She basically dropped them in a final statement, saying she stood on principle and there's a problem in the Democrat Party when they can't handle dissent. They have a "big tent" when it comes to socialists, but how dare anyone actually object to an objectionable candidate.

But while the Democrat political establishment may be losing their minds and thinking about how to punish Stevens, what Stevens did and the controversy in general appears to be having an effect on some voters in Michigan. The media spoke to Democrats who said they were now voting for Mike Rogers, even people who had never voted Republican before, including a woman who said Stevens' action moved her to vote for Rogers.

Michigan voter says Haley Stevens' endorsement convinced her to vote for @MikeRogersforMI: "It’s almost like her endorsing him is giving people permission to change their minds." https://t.co/MrFkzk4Gae — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) November 3, 2026

She said Stevens' endorsement encouraged her to change her mind, saying you're allowed to split your vote and vote for who you think would be best for Michigan. Wild that she used the term "permission"; you don't need any politicians' permission. But it likely freed up others like this woman who had issues but just needed a little nudge/excuse to go all the way and do the right thing.

This woman, who voted for Stevens in the primary, said she felt that Abdul El-Sayed was not "ready" to be in the Senate and she thought he was not supportive of the Jewish community.

Michigan voter says she voted for Haley Stevens in the primary. Now she’s voted for @MikeRogersforMI: "I don’t feel like Abdul is ready to be in the Senate." "I also am a Jewish member of this community and feel very strongly that he does not support the Jewish community." https://t.co/zZ5xAwPC66 — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) November 3, 2026

This man, who had never voted for a Republican before, voted for Mike Rogers.

"So tell me who you voted for for Senate." Michigan voter: "Mike Rogers." … "Why could you not vote for El-Sayed?" Voter: "Because I’m against hate." https://t.co/cAwx0tx6MM — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) November 3, 2026

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When he was asked why, he replied, "I'm against hate." He didn't have to say much; you knew what was motivating him. Principle is contagious, and he nails it.

They don't need someone who appears to have issues with the United States, can't denounce antisemitic ads, and is obsessed with "Palestine" — what Michigan needs is someone who cares about Michigan and this country, someone who can clearly name who our allies are and who our enemies are, without trying to evade the question. We don't need a senator who has to answer questions about the extreme people he may be connected to and then doesn't want to answer those questions.

It sure looks like some of the voters are getting it; that's a good sign. Cross your fingers and hope it's enough.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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