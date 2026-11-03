Democrats Come After Haley Stevens, and She Hits Them Where It Hurts

Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) created a firestorm in the Michigan Senate race when she endorsed the Republican nominee Mike Rogers over the weekend.

Democrats ripped into her calling her all kinds of nasty things from "traitor" to saying that she wasn't even worth a "used condom," a truly gross comment. The party of women, right? They even implied she could be mentally ill or being forced into it by her fiancé. The Michigan Democrat Party Chair even said she was no longer welcome in the party and the local news reported she'd been cut off from the Michigan Democrats' voter database, and her photo has been removed from the party's website. It was all the more ironic, given how they loved Liz Cheney flipping on President Donald Trump and claiming that was putting "country over party."

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That's not all. It sounds like the House Democrats also have plans for her after the election.

A senior Democratic aide told Fox News Digital that House Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., would likely support House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., in his response to Stevens' endorsement. "Haley Stevens made a terrible decision, blindsided everyone and isolated herself from the House Democratic caucus. We will have a discussion about appropriate next steps upon our return," Jeffries told POLITICO.

There were people calling for her to be booted from the caucus or off committees.

However, whatever they might try is going to have limited life as she's leaving the House at the end of this Congress.

But Stevens still had one final shot to play in response to the Democrat freakout at her. She dropped one last statement. She noted her decision was "not made for me by anyone else," and hit out at them for being sexist for suggesting she was controlled by her fiance.

Think about what that says. A woman can serve in Congress, run statewide, and fight for her convictions, and still be told that when she makes a choice people dislike, someone else must be pulling the strings. That is sexism dressed up as political analysis. My fiancé has his own views. I have mine. I made this decision, and I am proud of it. Do not question my independence simply because you disagree with my conclusion.

She said once she concluded that El-Sayed was not fit to serve, she chose Rogers because she believed he would put country over party.

What has troubled me almost as much as this experience is my party’s reaction. Instead of asking why a lifelong Democrat reached this point, some leaders rushed to condemn me, question my motives, and push me out. That response reveals something deeply troubling about what is missing in today’s Democratic Party. We cannot preach inclusion while punishing dissent. We cannot promise to heal a divided country if we cannot tolerate disagreement among ourselves. And we cannot build a lasting majority by making Americans feel their concerns are unwelcome. Loyalty to a party should never require abandoning your values or judgment. I respect Democrats who disagree with my decision and ask for the same respect in return. I still believe in the promise of the Democratic Party. But fulfilling that promise will require something more than loyalty tests and demands for blind obedience. It will require true leadership. Leaders who listen, even when it is uncomfortable. Leaders who stand against hatred without calculating the political cost. Leaders who understand that bringing people together is more important than forcing them into line. There is healing to be done in Michigan, in our party, and in our country. We can build a stronger, more welcoming, more courageous Democratic Party. And I plan to help lead that effort.

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Talk about a well-deserved flaming of the Democrats — that's it. They always act like they care about voters, that they're the protectors of "democracy" — while they do anything they can to shut down dissent or anything that could impinge on their grasp of power.

Hopefully, today Democrats get a big rebuke in Michigan and across the country.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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