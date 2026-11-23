2026 was sort of a year of reckoning for some of Congress' more sleazy, corrupt members, which we saw with the resignations of, among others, disgraced Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA-14) and GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales (TX-23).

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Swalwell stepped down in April after serious allegations of sexual harassment and assault dogged his failed California gubernatorial campaign. Gonzales' resignation stemmed from "exposure of his affair with his now-deceased regional district director, Regina Santos-Aviles [who committed suicide], and pressure from GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson (LA-04) and GOP House leadership to suspend his campaign," as RedState's Jennifer Olliver O'Connell previously reported.

On Monday, another one was added to the list, with Democrat Rep. Jimmy Gomez (CA-34) announcing he was resigning effective December 1 after an explosive House Ethics Committee report involving sexual misconduct and assault allegations against a House staffer (who did not work for him) was released:

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez, the Los Angeles Democrat, said Monday he would resign from Congress after a House investigation found credible evidence that he had engaged in sexual misconduct. There is “substantial evidence” that Gomez made unwanted sexual advances toward a female House staffer, including touching her genitals at a Washington bar, the House Ethics Committee said in a report Monday, concluding an investigation that began earlier this year. Gomez, 51, who was unseated in this month’s midterm elections, said in a statement that he disagreed with the committee’s conclusions and accused it of “deficiencies” in the report, but said he would resign Dec. 1.

The New York Post is taking credit for its role in allegedly exposing Gomez, calling the reporting they did on the congressman in April, as the Swalwell scandals were unfolding, the "kick off" point for the Ethics Committee's investigation:

Eric Swalwell's pal Jimmy Gomez engaged in 'sexual misconduct' with House staffer, Ethics report finds - cites Post's reporting https://t.co/CibcSTQ1Mu https://t.co/UUTpe5ejWp — New York Post (@nypost) November 23, 2026

The full report, which can be read here, is disturbing and may be triggering to victims of predatory behavior and sexual assault.

What allegedly happened was such that, according to the committee, it was not just that "Gomez engaged in sexual misconduct in violation of the [House] Code of Official Conduct" but also that "Gomez’s conduct towards Witness 1 could implicate D.C. laws related to criminal sexual assault, including misdemeanor sexual abuse."

The alleged victim's attorneys issued a statement after the findings were released, writing in part:

“We applaud the Committee for its thorough and sensitive handling of this investigation and for its efforts to hold members of Congress accountable for sexual misconduct. However, Representative Gomez’s conduct did not occur in a vacuum, and immediate steps must be taken by Congress to rein in what the report describes as a “toxic and predatory culture.” Democracy cannot function properly when women must endure harassment and abuse as a condition of public service.”

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The scorecard this year is as follows:

Sexual misconduct allegations Jimmy Gomez D-CA - resigning Eric Swalwell D-CA - resigned Tony Gonzales R-TX - resigned Chuck Edwards R-NC - dropped reelection bid Cory Mills R-FL (lost primary) - dating violence Max Miller R-OH (lost in Nov) - domestic abuse allegations — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 23, 2026

Gomez lost his reelection fight against another Democrat, Angela Gonzales-Torres, so he would be leaving at the end of this Congress anyway. The Ethics Committee report effectively sped up that process, though.

Good riddance.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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