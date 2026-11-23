We knew that President Trump was going to come out with guns blazing Monday afternoon when he took the stage at the Department of Justice (DOJ) to take on California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Newsom's controversial decision to spare hundreds of convicted murderers from execution.

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And the president certainly didn't disappoint.

Trump was joined at the DOJ by Attorney General Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel, and families of several murder victims, and he wasted no time condemning Newsom's plan to commute the death sentences of all 548 inmates currently on California's death row to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

"We're here today to talk about one of the most shocking acts of injustice our country has ever seen," the president declared. "I couldn't believe it. I witnessed it a couple of weeks ago. I couldn't believe it."

.@POTUS: "We're here today to talk about one of the most shocking acts of injustices our country has ever seen... Just days ago, the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, granted clemency and mercy to 548 of the most EVIL monsters on the face of the Earth." https://t.co/RVj0enLIMw — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 23, 2026

He went on to describe the pardoned inmates as "548 of the most evil monsters on the face of the earth" and pointed to some of the heinous crimes that landed them on death row.

Among the killers he singled out was Charles Ng, who was convicted of murdering 11 people in Northern California, as well as the notorious "Scorecard Killer," Randy Kraft, who was convicted of murdering 16 young men.

Trump said the inmates pardoned by Newsom included more than 110 child killers, more than 100 rapists who murdered their victims, and numerous serial killers. "You'd have to read their biographies to see how bad they were," he remarked. "Some of them, you wouldn't even believe it."

The president then turned his attention to the families of the victims, saying, "This afternoon, we come together to stand against the travesty and to wrap our arms around the families of victims who were so cruelly betrayed by bad government and our political system."

He also had a personal message to those who had lost loved ones.

"We love you, we support you, and we are with you," he told them, before declaring that what had happened to them "should not be allowed to stand."

.@POTUS: "Those families' lives will never, ever be the same — then after the juries delivered their verdicts and the justice system returned a much-deserved sentence of death, Newsom, a terrible governor in so many other ways, came along and stole away the only closure those families might ever have. He stood with the murderers and the child-slayers — but today we say, the American people STAND WITH YOU." — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 23, 2026

.@POTUS: Gavin Newsom and the Radical Left look at these heinous acts and their sympathy is not for the children and their parents — but for the monsters who extinguished innocent young lives. Under the Trump Administration, we will NEVER stop fighting to protect our nation's children and we will NEVER put the comfort of killers before justice for American families. — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 23, 2026

But Trump didn't just deliver a verbal beatdown of Newsom – although that was mightily deserved – he also came armed with several new policies aimed at violent criminals, including a new presidential directive that would make capital punishment a priority for the DOJ.

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"I will sign a Presidential Directive ordering the DOJ to seek the death penalty for child murderers, as well as rapists and human traffickers who kill their victims," Trump announced.

"My order also directs the Attorney General to expedite the execution of federal death sentences," the president continued. "Once juries have spoken, capital punishment will be SWIFT and CERTAIN."

The president also announced that Republican Rep. Brandon Gill (TX-26) had introduced the Just Punishment for Murder Act at his request, with the legislation aiming at putting several of the administration's death penalty policies into law.

"I am calling on Congress to send me that bill without delay," Trump declared.

And Trump wasn't finished there.

He announced that the DOJ would award nearly $150 million in new public safety grants to help hire more than 1,000 additional law enforcement officers and speed up response times to domestic violence and sexual assault reports across the nation.

He also directed the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to require stronger tenant screenings by public housing authorities and make it easier for landlords to remove tenants who pose safety problems.

"Law-abiding families in need should NOT be forced to live beside dangerous criminals turning affordable housing into dens of violence and crime," Trump said.

Meanwhile, Newsom's decision to commute the sentences of California's death row inmates is already coming up against legal opposition.

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District attorneys from 29 California counties have asked the California Supreme Court to intervene – and then there's this wrinkle: California voters twice rejected efforts to abolish the death penalty.

Newsom has defended his decision, saying that life imprisonment without parole is punishment enough and declared that the state should no longer carry out executions. He also fired back at Trump Monday, accusing the president of hypocrisy over his own use of executive clemency.

Whether California's highest court will allow Newsom's commutations to move forward remains to be seen, but Trump made it quite clear Monday that he intends to pursue his own approach to capital punishment.

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