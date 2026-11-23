One of the great tragedies of Republicans' wholesale loss of Congress is that Congress will move from focused investigations and rooting out institutional fraud to a return to Democrats using government to cover up crime and fraud, along with the toxic lawfare against the Trump administration and those who oppose their leftist and radical agenda.

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As Chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) knows his time is short, so he is doing what he can to expose government's complicity in the COVID cover-up in the area of the mRNA COVID-19 shot.

On Friday, Johnson released 100 pages of internal Health and Human Services (HHS) records. The records include a "smoking gun," so to speak, which gives credence to the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) deliberate burying of a memo that identified three young women, ages 19 to 21, who developed myocarditis and died after receiving COVID vaccines, with their deaths classified as possibly vaccine-related.

Johnson has used this as a launch point for additional records to be released, and has asked HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy to deliver these records by December 11.

I’ve released nearly 100 pages of internal HHS records, including an FDA memo identifying three young women, ages 19–21, who all received their second COVID-19 injection, developed myocarditis, and died. I’m seeking additional records and answers from @SecKennedy. Read the letter and documents below. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) November 23, 2026

Johnson announced in a Monday press release:

On Friday, November 20, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, sent a letter to Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. enclosing nearly 100 pages of HHS records, including an internal Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) memo dated February 10, 2026 on deaths following COVID-19 vaccination in individuals aged 18-24 years. The memo, which is one of five enclosures in the chairman’s letter, examined 88 death reports of individuals between the ages of 18-24 years and identified three cases characterized as “possibly” related to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. The three cases involved women ages 19, 20, and 21 who all received their second COVID-19 injection, developed myocarditis, and died. Other HHS documents that the chairman is releasing show that in March 2026, when an FDA official realized that the memo did not include 24-year-olds, other FDA officials refused to reassign one of the original authors of the memo to work on a revised version. Additionally, the records indicate that as early as December 2025, FDA officials discussed plans to create six documents regarding deaths following COVID-19 vaccination, but based on documents received to date, the status of many of those records remains unclear.

Johnson also pointed to a November article alleging Dr. David Kaslow, the Director of the Office of Vaccines Research and Review (OVRR), disclosed internal FDA discussions to people outside of the agency. In Johnson's letter to Secretary Kennedy, he states that Kaslow's actions:

[m]ay have "helped stall internal probes into possible mRNA COVID-vaccine deaths." The allegations contained in this report are damning and, if true, demand accountability.

Federal law restricts unauthorized disclosures of certain confidential FDA information. Reports alleging that Dr. Kaslow shared sensitive internal discussions have raised questions about whether those restrictions were violated.

The additional records that Johnson wants released include outstanding documents related to the FDA's internal review of COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths, all of Dr. Kaslow's communications in the midst of the review process, as well as Kaslow's communications with the press (emails and text).

The chairman’s investigation of FDA’s internal review of deaths following COVID-19 vaccination stemmed from the public release of a November 28, 2025 FDA memo written by Dr. Vinay Prasad, the then-Chief Medical and Scientific Officer and Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director at FDA, reporting “that [Office of Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance (“OBPV”)] career staff have found that at least 10 children have died after and because of receiving COVID-19 vaccination.” In May and June 2026, the chairman previously released HHS records tied to FDA’s internal review, including a December 5, 2025 FDA memo about 96 pediatric deaths following COVID-19 vaccination, some of which were labeled as “possibly” or “probably” related to the vaccine.

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Secretary Kennedy knows what is at stake and that time is of the essence, so it would be surprising if Johnson does not receive the documents he is requesting within the timeframe necessary. What action could be taken as a result of these additional disclosures remains to be seen.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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