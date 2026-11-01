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Big Move Plays Out Between Rogers, Stevens at Detroit Church As Cameras Roll (Update: She Endorses)

Sister Toldjah Follow @sistertoldjah
Nov 01, 2026 12:30 PM
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Big Move Plays Out Between Rogers, Stevens at Detroit Church As Cameras Roll (Update: She Endorses)
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Developments in the Michigan Senate race continue to unfold rapid-fire, and on Sunday, a big one played out between Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers and Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) at Perfecting Church in Detroit as cameras rolled.

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As RedState readers will recall, Stevens announced Friday that former House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (SC-06) had facilitated a meeting between Stevens and Democrat nominee Abdul El-Sayed at the church as part of sort of a "unity" moment, considering the high stakes of this particular Senate race as well as the contentious nature of Stevens' and El-Sayed's professional relationship as Democrat political figures.

But the meeting was conditional on El-Sayed apologizing for antisemitic assertions made while on the campaign trail, statements that she pointed out were similar to what was seen in that antisemitic ad that was put out by Rebellion PAC, a group co-founded by leftist Young Turks online show co-creator Cenk Uygur. He also happens to be the uncle of prominent El-Sayed backer and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, who heavily campaigned with the candidate during the primary.

El-Sayed didn't go along with it, refusing to make any condemnations or denouncements while continuing to take shots at Stevens for AIPAC's support of her Senate primary campaign. Between that and his campaign's call for her to stay away from his remaining events,  it wasn't clear if the Clyburn-pushed joint appearance between the two would happen.

On Sunday, Stevens appeared at the church, while El-Sayed (as of this writing, at least) was nowhere to be found. But guess who was there? Rogers, who was waiting for Stevens as she walked in the front door to the church, hugged her, and sat beside her during the service along with his wife, Kristi. Stevens' fiancé, Jason Turkish - who we learned last week was supporting Rogers - was also there. 

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Something else that happened during their appearance together has had speculation running wild that perhaps this was Stevens' way of endorsing Rogers. Watch the videos below, in particular the one where she notes what Rogers is going to "take on" (presumably in the Senate if elected):

Y'all, Stevens hasn't expressly said she's endorsing Rogers (yet), but this might be the closest sign we get that she perhaps has or will. If so, I gotta say it: Toldjah So.  Read more here: The Clever Michigan Senate Trick No One Saw Coming.

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Considering that nearly half of the Democrat primary voters supported Stevens over El-Sayed (he won by less than 14,000 votes out of over 1.5 million cast), this is a pretty significant development and possibly could tip the scales in Rogers' favor once and for all.

As always, stay tuned.

UPDATE: She did it:

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics MIKE ROGERS | MICHIGAN | 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | SENATE
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