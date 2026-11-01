Big Move Plays Out Between Rogers, Stevens at Detroit Church As Cameras Roll (Update: She Endorses)

Developments in the Michigan Senate race continue to unfold rapid-fire, and on Sunday, a big one played out between Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers and Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) at Perfecting Church in Detroit as cameras rolled.

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As RedState readers will recall, Stevens announced Friday that former House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (SC-06) had facilitated a meeting between Stevens and Democrat nominee Abdul El-Sayed at the church as part of sort of a "unity" moment, considering the high stakes of this particular Senate race as well as the contentious nature of Stevens' and El-Sayed's professional relationship as Democrat political figures.

But the meeting was conditional on El-Sayed apologizing for antisemitic assertions made while on the campaign trail, statements that she pointed out were similar to what was seen in that antisemitic ad that was put out by Rebellion PAC, a group co-founded by leftist Young Turks online show co-creator Cenk Uygur. He also happens to be the uncle of prominent El-Sayed backer and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, who heavily campaigned with the candidate during the primary.

El-Sayed didn't go along with it, refusing to make any condemnations or denouncements while continuing to take shots at Stevens for AIPAC's support of her Senate primary campaign. Between that and his campaign's call for her to stay away from his remaining events, it wasn't clear if the Clyburn-pushed joint appearance between the two would happen.

On Sunday, Stevens appeared at the church, while El-Sayed (as of this writing, at least) was nowhere to be found. But guess who was there? Rogers, who was waiting for Stevens as she walked in the front door to the church, hugged her, and sat beside her during the service along with his wife, Kristi. Stevens' fiancé, Jason Turkish - who we learned last week was supporting Rogers - was also there.

Something else that happened during their appearance together has had speculation running wild that perhaps this was Stevens' way of endorsing Rogers. Watch the videos below, in particular the one where she notes what Rogers is going to "take on" (presumably in the Senate if elected):

Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers appearing with Democrat U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens at Perfecting Church in Detroit https://t.co/Jxg5cEufV1 — Sam Robinson (@samueljrob) November 1, 2026

Stevens says she’s for investing in Black owned businesses. “And that’s the policy that Mike’s going to take on,” Stevens says. pic.twitter.com/AdPPFxGyEC — Sam Robinson (@samueljrob) November 1, 2026

Mike Rogers and Haley Stevens are currently seated next to each other at church in Michigan. Stevens was supposed to do an event with Abdul El-Sayed. https://t.co/kz8qFXGDMN — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 1, 2026

HAPPENING NOW: Congresswoman Haley Stevens joins Mike Rogers at church in Detroit this morning. We have a state to save, Michigan. https://t.co/ZE2HJ1XfHP — Abby Ronson (@abbyronson) November 1, 2026

Sunday church in Detroit Haley Stevens and Mike Rogers, with wife and fiance on the right https://t.co/G3ISVYI5sg — umichvoter (@umichvoter) November 1, 2026

Y'all, Stevens hasn't expressly said she's endorsing Rogers (yet), but this might be the closest sign we get that she perhaps has or will. If so, I gotta say it: Toldjah So. Read more here: The Clever Michigan Senate Trick No One Saw Coming.

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Considering that nearly half of the Democrat primary voters supported Stevens over El-Sayed (he won by less than 14,000 votes out of over 1.5 million cast), this is a pretty significant development and possibly could tip the scales in Rogers' favor once and for all.

As always, stay tuned.

UPDATE: She did it:

I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today. https://t.co/pQgfSBuhOJ — Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) November 1, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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