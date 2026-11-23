Iran has been taking a serious beating on the financial front. The United States Navy has sealed their ports; the exports of oil from Iran, their greatest source of revenue, have been all but cut off. The mullahs are being squeezed, their finances stretched, and now it looks like things will be getting worse for them as the United States Treasury Department has managed to close off another illicit revenue stream to Tehran. That's a good thing to do every day and twice on Sunday.

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The Treasury Department on Monday imposed sweeping new sanctions against more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, overseas front companies and financial operatives accused of moving billions of dollars through a global "shadow banking" network to keep Iran connected to international trade. The action, carried out by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), targeted "financial plumbing" spanning Iran, Dubai, Hong Kong and Turkey that officials say enables Tehran to bypass U. S. restrictions, sell oil and petrochemicals, and settle transactions in Russian rubles and Chinese yuan. "Iran’s economy is underwater, and its leaders are panicking," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote in a statement Monday before the news release. "Iran’s shadow banking system is the last financial lifeline of a bankrupt regime. Treasury will continue dismantling these illicit networks until we have buried the head of the snake."

These financial sanctions may well be hitting worse than the military ones did; by now, the regime is probably rummaging through the last remaining dribs and drabs of American currency that President Obama infamously sent them pallets full of. Oh, the mullahs, whatever remains of the regime's upper echelons, they probably have their golden parachutes in the form of numbered accounts in Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, or somewhere else where bankers don't ask too many uncomfortable questions. But the rank and file? If they ever get to the point where they can't pay what's left of their military, well, that could be a serious problem.

So far, they're hanging in there, though, and it's hard to see quite how.

According to the Treasury Department, Iran's "shadow banking" apparatus is overseen by the Central Bank of Iran and relies on domestic currency exchange houses paired with bank-affiliated "rahbar companies" that manage sanctions-evasion networks through thousands of foreign shell firms. As declining oil revenues and existing sanctions squeeze the Iranian economy, Treasury said shadow banking facilitators have increasingly failed to repatriate export earnings while enriching themselves with state funds.

So, it would appear that the very people that Iran was using to route illicit payments through are themselves growing fat on this unearned increment. That's a lovely irony.

It's far from clear, though, whether the curtain is (this time) well and truly drawing down on the Islamic Republic of Iran. We've seen people protesting; we've seen economic sanctions before this; we've seen their navy put on the bottom of the ocean and their offensive capabilities degraded to near-nothing. We've even seen the former Supreme Leader reduced to ambient temperature, while the current Supreme Leader is still maintaining a remarkably low profile. And yet, they don't seem about to quit.

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And that's the problem. Right now, time works to their advantage, not ours. The best thing the Trump administration can do is to keep up the pressure and hope they fold before, oh, January of 2029.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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