Nearly four years after Congress passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending package under former President Joe Biden, a federal appeals court has ruled that the House of Representatives violated the Constitution when it approved the legislation using pandemic-era proxy voting rules.

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In a closely divided 9-8 decision Friday, the New Orleans-based Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined that the House failed to establish a constitutionally valid quorum when it passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 in December 2022.

The problem? More than half of the lawmakers participating in the vote weren't physically present.

According to the court's 58-page ruling, the House approved the spending package 225-201, with 226 lawmakers recording their votes and their presence through proxies. That meant fewer than a majority of House members were actually present in the chamber.

The majority concluded that those proxy arrangements violated Article I, Section 5 of the Constitution, which requires a majority of each congressional chamber to constitute a quorum for conducting business.

"'Proxy presence' does not count," wrote Judge Cory Wilson, a Trump appointee, for the majority.

Wilson explained that the constitutional requirement could not be overridden simply because House leaders had adopted their own procedural rules.

"While the chambers of the legislature have much discretion regarding their rules of procedure, the Quorum Clause's constraints on congressional power cannot be circumvented by congressional fiat," he wrote.

The dispute originated in May 2020, when the Democratic-controlled House adopted temporary voting procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under those rules, lawmakers could designate colleagues to cast votes and record their presence without physically attending proceedings.

The arrangements continued into the following Congress and were used when lawmakers approved the sprawling government funding package on December 23, 2022. Biden subsequently signed the legislation into law.

Republicans had objected to the practice at the time. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) challenged the quorum determination during the final vote, noting that 226 lawmakers were participating through proxies rather than appearing in the chamber. The presiding officer rejected the concern, explaining that members voting by proxy counted toward the quorum under House rules.

Four years later, the Fifth Circuit has sided with the constitutional argument underlying Roy's objection. The majority also rejected the federal government's position that the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic justified allowing absent lawmakers to count toward the quorum.

Wilson quoted an earlier Supreme Court decision emphasizing that an emergency may justify exercising an existing constitutional power but cannot create an authority that did not previously exist.

The lawsuit was brought in 2023 by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who challenged the enforcement of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, a provision included in the enormous spending package. The law requires covered employers to provide reasonable accommodations for employees affected by pregnancy, childbirth, and related medical conditions.

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Texas argued that because the underlying appropriations legislation had been passed without a valid House quorum, the federal government lacked authority to enforce the pregnancy accommodation requirements against the state.

A federal district court agreed and blocked enforcement against Texas. A three-judge Fifth Circuit panel subsequently reversed that decision, but the full appeals court agreed to reconsider the case. Friday's ruling affirmed the lower court's injunction.

Importantly, the decision does not invalidate every provision of the $1.7 trillion appropriations package or undo the federal spending authorized under it. The court specifically affirmed relief preventing enforcement of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act against Texas.

Nevertheless, the constitutional finding could invite additional legal challenges involving other legislation approved under the same proxy voting arrangements.

The ruling also exposed a sharp disagreement among the Fifth Circuit's judges about how much authority Congress possesses to establish its own operating procedures. Judge James Graves Jr., an Obama appointee, argued in dissent that the Constitution does not explicitly require lawmakers to be physically present and that the majority had imposed a restriction unsupported by historical congressional practice.

Graves emphasized that approximately 99 percent of House members participated in the vote, even though many did so remotely.

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"Put simply, historical practice over the last 235 years strongly favors rejecting the majority's narrow interpretation," he wrote.

The dissenting judges also warned that the decision could undermine the validity of other provisions enacted as part of the same appropriations package.

The Associated Press reported that advocates for pregnant workers criticized the ruling, warning that it could jeopardize workplace protections. The Trump Justice Department, meanwhile, continued defending the legislation in court despite the case originating during the Biden administration.

The proxy voting system was abandoned when Republicans regained control of the House in January 2023. But the constitutional consequences of its earlier use have now become the subject of a fascinating and significant judicial precedent.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are obstructing President Trump's agenda and ignoring the will of the people.

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