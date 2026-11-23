Let's face it.

A lot of what New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani says is extreme and/or doesn't make a lot of sense. The gift of being a socialist. So it probably wouldn't be unusual for anyone to roll their eyes at something he said.

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We already reported on his announcement about closing Rikers Island. But when Mamdani delivered remarks about the plan to close Rikers Island, and he had a raft of officials behind him, it was the eye-rolling of Democrat New York State Assemblyman Jordan J.G. Wright that went viral and spawned a lot of reaction.

Wright appeared to grin at Mamdani's remarks before having his eyes move in an unusual circular motion at about 20 seconds into this clip.

A Democratic New York assemblyman sets off wild “lizard people” theories online after an unusual eye roll behind Mayor Zohran Mamdani goes viral. Assemblyman Jordan J.G. Wright was standing behind Mamdani during a Friday press conference on closing Rikers Island when cameras caught him grinning and rolling his eyes in a circular motion toward the back of his head. After social media users began questioning whether he was a “reptilian,” Wright addressed the viral moment in a statement to the New York Post: “Obviously I’m a human being... I can’t speak to any reptiles or aliens.” Read more about the strange moment and the wild internet reactions it sparked:https://t.co/Jwcj0szdpN — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 23, 2026

Now that was sufficiently unusual to get people talking all over the internet and around the world. It's gone that viral. It had people asking what the explanation was. It also prompted some wild theories about aliens and reptilians.

In another example of the crazy place New York City has become, you now have a politician having to insist he is human. He didn't really know what was happening with his eyes in the video, he said.

Wright scaled back the speculation in a statement to The Post, assuring that his work as a lawmaker shows he’s “obviously” human. “I have no idea what was going on in that video. I’m really not sure,” Wright admitted. “Obviously I’m a human being, and my humanity can be seen through my legislation like the $4 million for the WE ACT environmental justice center in Harlem,” he said. “I can’t speak to any reptiles or aliens.”

It's actually funny for a politician to use legislation as proof of being human. I'm not sure that an "environmental justice center" quite proves that point.

Democrats already have enough issues that raise questions about how off they can be (case in point: Mamdani), even without questions about spinning eyes.

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Wright is the son of Manhattan Democratic Party chairman Keith LT Wright, and he just won reelection in District 70, which covers Manhattanville, part of Hamilton Heights, and most of Central Harlem.

Let's be real, we all roll our eyes while listening to Zohran Mamdani speak. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 23, 2026

Now that's certainly true.

On it guys https://t.co/knZZmu0eE2 — MafiaBoss🚬 (@themafiaboss420) November 23, 2026

هي الست دي كان عندها حق ولا ايه 🫠🫠🏃🏻🏃🏻 https://t.co/MiFyvjfTk2 — 🇪🇬monty 𓋴𓍿𓃩 (@Xmontymo) November 23, 2026

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