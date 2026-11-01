'Banner Afternoon': Dems Come Unglued, and Tell Us Who They Really Are (Again) in the Process

We political junkies are usually good at seeing right through the machinations of the Democrat Party and their media allies, no matter what it is they are saying or doing, something that comes from years of experience in watching how they operate.

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Those who only pay casual attention to politics may not necessarily see it, because Democrats are typically good at masking who they really are, while hiding it behind buzzwords like "women's rights" and "equal pay" and "equality for all," things that, in the abstract, sound good to some people.

But sometimes the mask slips, and Democrats reaffirm who they really are while allowing people who didn't catch it before to finally do so.

This is something we saw Sunday in the aftermath of Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) endorsing Michigan GOP Senate nominee Mike Rogers with just two days to go before Election Day. It was a bold move in the face of what she surely had to realize would be an unrelenting swarm of fury from TDS-afflicted Democrat voters, activists, and so-called party "leaders," people who have for years reliably informed us that if you vocally disagreed with a (leftist) woman, you were either a misogynistic male or a sellout female, no matter the issue.

As we reported, the blowback has commenced accordingly, with the Michigan Democrat Party moving to kick Stevens out of the official state party machine, and Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who has spinelessly refused to condemn Democrat nominee Abdul El-Sayed's antisemitism despite the fact that he (Schumer) is the most powerful Jewish elected official in America, calling Stevens' actions a "despicable betrayal."

Sadly, but not surprisingly, things got uglier as the day wore on, with prominent political figures on the left, like ex-Clintonista James Carville, diving straight into gutter politics mode.

"If you think that these Republicans are going to treat you as anything other than what they view you as...a used condom," he fumed, addressing Stevens in a low-quality video. "The Democrats don't even think you're worth a used condom."

"You made your bed, sleep in it; you sh*t in your mess kit, eat it," he sneered. Carville then made a fat joke about Stevens and Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) maybe needing to open up a cheeseburger restaurant. As always, putting the a** in classy.

Watch:

Carville is having an unhinged crash out over Haley Stevens: "If you think that these Republicans are going to treat you as anything other than what they view you as...a used condom. The Democrats don't even think you're worth a used condom." They're coming completely unglued. https://t.co/HnT96m0k20 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 1, 2026

Then there was failed New York 12th Congressional District Democrat candidate and NeverTrumper George Conway, who suggested Stevens should check herself into a mental health facility:

I honestly think @HaleyStevens needs to check herself into the Lindner Center of Hope in Mason, Ohio. — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) November 1, 2026

There was also another failed NeverTrumper, grifter Bill Kristol, suggesting without evidence that Stevens had suffered a "breakdown":

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Bill Kristol accusing a female Member of Congress of having a “breakdown” because she made a political decision he didn’t like. Any wonder why Stevens doesn’t feel welcome in the Democratic Party rn? — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 1, 2026

Not be outdone, here comes George Conway effectively calling Stevens a mental patient. The Party of Women and the Tolerant Left having a banner afternoon. https://t.co/FKBz0cly6t — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 1, 2026

And then there was this:

HORRIBLE: CNN's David Axelrod and Van Jones strongly imply Democrat Haley Stevens is having some sort of mental breakdown because she's endorsing Republican Mike Rogers for Senate over Democrat Abdul el-Sayed https://t.co/8WBIVKSYkq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 2, 2026

Even Democrat Rep. Debbie Dingell (MI-06), who is treated as the "conscience" of the Michigan Democrat Party, had a meltdown on CNN and made similar insinuations about Stevens' mental health that David Axelrod and Van Jones did:

WATCH: Michigan Democrat Congresswoman Debbie Dingell MELTS DOWN over Haley Stevens doubling down seconds earlier on her endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers over Abdul el-Sayed, seeming to imply she thinks Stevens is mentally unwell https://t.co/04ODtPXDRP — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 2, 2026

Amazing how she can pretend to be concerned about Stevens when earlier in the day she accused her of "attention seeking." This is what's called a political stab in the back:

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My statement: https://t.co/hNIqqGS6oH — Debbie Dingell (@DebDingell) November 1, 2026

Amazing that some of these folks can talk about how Stevens is supposedly "struggling" and "emotional," and yet they don't consider that the reason she's probably "struggling and emotional" (assuming she even is) is because she knew she'd get treated like absolute garbage by people who previously said they had her back?

This isn't rocket science. I'm sorry, but this is just scummy (yet entirely predictable) behavior from these people - not just the jerks like Carville and Conway, but the ones who feigned concern, like Jones, Axelrod, and Dingell. They know what they're doing, what they're implying. Every single one of them. Disgusting. But at the end of the day, this is who they are. Party over country. Every time.

For anyone out there who is reading this and may still be undecided, please keep that in mind when you vote.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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