We've covered a variety of interviews from the New York Times DealBook Summit. So I have to give the interviewer, Times financial columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, some credit for those interviews.

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There was a great interview with tech titan Palmer Luckey, who nuked the Democrats' narrative on democracy, as well as on Trump and Russia. He also took down media bias, using Hillary Clinton as a good example to make a point to Sorkin.

Then there was the interview with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. While Luckey's interview revealed how straightforward and bright he really is, Mamdani's interview showed the opposite about him. He gave a horrible answer to why he couldn't just take the October 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel to recognize the massacre anniversary without also mentioning Gaza or Palestinians. Then the math wasn't working as Mamdani tried to pitch his city-owned grocery store plan, which would supposedly sell products at a 30 percent discount - subsidized by the taxpayers.

But Sorkin also got to Mamdani on another topic: rent-stabilized units. Apparently Mamdani must have been perturbed about how that part of the interview went, because he posted about it on his own account.

Did a landlord write this question? There’s a rumor that a huge number of rent-stabilized apartments are vacant because landlords can’t raise the rent. That’s not true. And it’s dangerous. https://t.co/ehFEnRuqer — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 22, 2026

"Did a landlord write this question?" he complained about what Sorkin asked. "There’s a rumor that a huge number of rent-stabilized apartments are vacant because landlords can’t raise the rent. That’s not true. And it’s dangerous."

Sorkin asked about thousands of rent-stabilized units that were listed as "off the market" that could potentially be put back on the market if the landlords were able to renovate the property - and thus help provide more available housing that is desperately needed, and potentially drop prices for people. But because of the rent stabilization and the amount that it would cost to repair, the point landlords are making is that it doesn't make economic sense to repair them.

Mamdani tries to argue away the numbers, saying only 6,000 have been listed as vacant for five years. So? You don't count it if it hasn't been five years? Why cut it off at 5 years? Is it because he wants to make the numbers sound smaller? What about all the units that have gone vacant since then? Whatever he's saying about mass evictions doesn't seem to make any sense, either.

Mamdani's post was then inundated with people telling him no; it wasn't a rumor that there were thousands, and they were calling him out about it.

Notice something else in that post as well. Apparently, criticism and/or the truth is "dangerous." No, closing Rikers Island and not having enough beds to accommodate all the potential inmates is dangerous.

According to the Daily Signal:

“In 2025, there were about 57,000 vacant rent-stabilized apartments reported by landlords in the city, out of about a million, representing an approximate 5.6% vacancy rate,” the City Reporter noted in July. “About a decade before, in 2016, the citywide vacancy rate was 3.7%.”

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One reason may be New York’s Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act passed in 2019, which makes it hard to raise rents even when other costs are up and makes it hard for landlords to recoup the money they put in for repairs after a tenant moves out.

Now, not all of those numbers may fit into the "vacant because of the repair problem." But obviously it's an issue.

Bottom line, if you can't charge market rate and you have to pay $50,000 to $100,000 in renovations to bring the apartment up to code, you're going to have a problem. You can't argue around that. That's just basic economics. But the mayor just wants to act as though that isn't reality.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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