President Donald Trump's legal battle over his New York criminal conviction just took another turn, and this time, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals has handed him a significant procedural victory.

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On Monday, a three-judge appellate panel unanimously vacated a federal district court ruling that blocked Trump's most recent attempt to move his Manhattan criminal case into federal court. And this one comes with an added twist: The judge who issued that ruling, Alvin Hellerstein, just passed away last month.

Trump, of course, was convicted in May 2024 on 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump's legal team has repeatedly sought to move the prosecution from New York state court to federal court, where the aim is to challenge the conviction based on presidential immunity.

Hellerstein, a Clinton appointee, rejected Trump's attempts to do so, most recently in August 2026. Hellerstein concluded that a state criminal prosecution couldn't be removed to federal court after a defendant had already been convicted. He also determined that Trump hadn't shown sufficient justification for filing a second notice of removal.

But the 2nd Circuit disagreed on both counts.

In its November 23 order, the panel, consisting of Chief Judge Raymond Lohier (Obama) and Judges John Walker (Bush 41) and José Cabranes (Clinton), ruled that Hellerstein was wrong to treat a post-conviction removal as categorically unavailable. It also found that Trump had demonstrated the necessary "good cause" to pursue another removal attempt.

And the appellate court didn't simply send the matter back for reconsideration. It instructed the district court to grant Trump permission to file his second notice of removal.

Now, the ruling doesn't automatically mean Trump's case will be transferred into federal court, and it certainly doesn't erase his conviction. What it does do is clear the procedural obstacles preventing Trump from seeking that transfer.

Once Trump submits his renewed filing, the district court must notify the New York state trial court and appellate court that the removal question is pending. It must also respectfully request that the state courts suspend further proceedings while the federal court considers the matter.

The 2nd Circuit directed the district court to rule promptly after receiving the parties' submissions.

And here's another interesting detail: If the case is ultimately removed, the federal court must adopt the existing state-court judgment. In other words, Trump wouldn't automatically get a new trial, and his conviction wouldn't simply disappear.

So why bother?

Because moving the case to federal court could give Trump another avenue to challenge his conviction, particularly his argument that the jury was improperly allowed to consider evidence involving his official presidential acts. If that argument succeeds, it could ultimately lead to his conviction being overturned.

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That's still a long way from happening, but Monday's ruling gives Trump another opportunity to pursue that outcome.

Hellerstein, who died October 28 at age 92, obviously won't be handling those proceedings. The matter will necessarily fall to another federal judge, though the case has not yet been formally reassigned.

Meanwhile, the 2nd Circuit has yet to explain its reasoning in full. The panel indicated that a more detailed opinion will follow, and the deadline for seeking rehearing won't begin until that opinion is issued.

For Trump, as noted, this victory is procedural, not substantive. His conviction remains intact. But after repeated efforts to get his case into federal court, he's now secured an appellate ruling requiring that the door be opened.

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