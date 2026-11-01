MI Dem Party Chair's Disgusting Move Against Haley Stevens - So Much for That 'Big Tent'

Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) certainly shook up the Michigan Senate race on Sunday.

She had been trying to get Democrat nominee Abdul El-Sayed to denounce an antisemitic ad about Israel being responsible for grocery prices here that had been put out by a PAC that he said he was unaffiliated with, and to get him to take back some of his own language that she thought was also offensive.

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But while El-Sayed said he "disagreed" with the ad, he didn't condemn it, he didn't take back anything else, and he told her to stay away from his campaign events. So ultimately, she ended up making a stunning announcement on Sunday that she would be supporting Republican nominee Mike Rogers and showed up at a church appearance with him.

It was an act of bravery, knowing that Democrats would have the knives out for her if she took that step and that she might have cratered her career as a Democrat politician.

The move got a lot of unhinged backlash from Democrats and people on the Left, as we reported. A lot of the reaction was terrible, and it shows how off the rails Democrats have become at this point.

El-Sayed tried to fluff it off.

“None of this matters,” a smirking El-Sayed later told reporters. “I would hope that y’all would want to ask questions that are relevant to that [everyday] family. They’re the ones who matter. The rest of this is just a distraction.”

But perhaps one of the worst responses was from the Michigan Democrat Party Chair, Curtis Hertel.

Hertel appeared to kick her out of the party, and he said she wasn't welcome in the future.

Congresswoman Stevens is not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party, nor will she be in the future. — Curtis Hertel (@CurtisHertelJr) November 1, 2026

"Congresswoman Stevens is not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party, nor will she be in the future," he posted.

He did that just about an hour after Stevens endorsed Rogers, despite the fact that she said in her video that she was "still a very proud Democrat."

So much for the "big tent." They just mean "big tent" unless you take a stand they don't like. The Democrats didn't kick out disgraced former Maine Senate nominee Graham Platner; they're cool with radical Democratic Socialists who want to upend our constitutional system, but they reject Stevens because she's calling out El-Sayed? How dare she have concerns about his troubling positions and associations? That's telling you how over the edge the Democrats are right now, when they wouldn't tolerate any dissent in their quest to get back power.

It got even worse.

Rep. Haley Stevens has lost access to VAN, Michigan Democrats' voter database, sources tell The Detroit News. Her photo has also been removed from the party's website. — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) November 1, 2026

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According to Craig Mauger of the Detroit News, she's lost access to VAN, Michigan Democrats' voter database, and her photo has been removed from the party's website.

People had thoughts.

This sounds downright Stalinist — from the Michigan Democratic Party chairman: — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) November 1, 2026

https://t.co/BCDikscwD4 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) November 1, 2026

Alienating half of the Democratic primary’s electorate is definitely a solid strategy for a winning campaign — College Republicans at UMich (@UMichGOP) November 1, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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