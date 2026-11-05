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Morning Minute: And Here Comes 2028!

Susie Moore Follow @SmoosieQ
Nov 05, 2026 9:30 AM
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Morning Minute: And Here Comes 2028! Morning Minute
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Thursday, November 5, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day. 

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState 

Jamie Raskin Left Fumbling After Dan Crenshaw Exposes a Dem Party Pre-Election Ploy

Democrats won both chambers. When they take over, they can put their own bills on the floor. I’d start with the parts they said were too weak in September. Did they make lawmakers sell their stocks? Did they get households a better deal on power? If all they changed was the name at the top of the bill, they’ll have made Crenshaw’s point for him.

Byron Donalds Wins Florida, and Symone Sanders Townsend Reaches for a Racial Smear

The people who put him in office will get to ask him what he’s done about both. That comes with the job, and Republicans who backed him ought to be among the first to ask. For now, Florida has elected its first black governor, and conservatives have every reason to be proud that he’s one of ours.

Abdul El-Sayed Gave His Victory Speech. He Said Something Absolutely Chilling.

"The day the Latino, African American, Asian and other communities realize that they share the same oppressor is the day we start winning," he said. "We have the ability to take over this country and to do what is needed for everyone and to make things fair."

It looks like they just did.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — The Blue Wave's Hidden Threat to Gun Owners

With President Donald Trump promising to use his veto powers, the states are where we're going to see the most threats to our Second Amendment rights. And unfortunately for us, the map for anti-gun activists and the gun control lobby is a lot bigger than it was yesterday.

HotAir — Some People Are Just Too Stupid to Breathe, Yet They Have Cultural Power

It's the midwits you have to worry about. The people who are smart enough to see a bit further than most, and dumb enough to think that means they understand things and can improve them. These people are the socialists, the technocrats, the meddlers who leave a trail of destruction. 

PJ Media — Election Day Hangover: Let's Look at Some of the Hard-to-Believe Results and Executive Order 13848

Sure, Republicans managed to do next to nothing for the first 21 months of President Donald Trump's second term, but is that reason enough for voters to hand Texas to the Democrats, give them a Kansas Senate seat they haven't held for almost a century, and install a terrorist sympathizer as Michigan's new senator and a communist as its new governor?

Townhall — Yeah, It Blows...So What? Life Is Hard. Toughen Up.

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So, yes, this sucks. Yes, there are going to be consequences — the people who gave the Democrats a chance may end up getting those consequences as good and hard. And while there is the potential for the Democrats to destroy our country as we know it down the road if they build on this foundation of failure, America the day after the debacle is still the greatest country on earth.

Twitchy — Dread and Circuses: Jonathan Turley and Byron Donalds Agree Dems Will Clown Out on Impeachment

Democrats are going to have a hard time passing their agenda with Trump’s veto power. They’re going to be even more insufferable than usual since they think voters mandated impeachments and more. They’ll do nothing to help Americans.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

I'm pretty much just sitting here tapping my fingers on the desk now, waiting for the lame duck critters to return to the Hill and get back to whatever wacky business they have in store for us for the remainder of the year. Ain't we got fun? Meanwhile:

Schumer Tries to Take Victory Lap on GOP, Finds Out He May Get Cooked Next

John Thune Makes His Next Move After GOP's Senate Disaster

White House What's Up

President Trump’s schedule for Thursday includes:

  • 8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House
  • 11:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing — The White House
  • 12:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — The White House
  • 2:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office
  • 3:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time — Oval Office
  • 4:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office
  • 5:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Homeland Security - Markwayne Mullin — Mullin continues to champion the critical work DHS and ICE are doing in order to enforce our immigration laws. 

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Full Court Press...

The courts apparently took a breather on Wednesday — not much in the way of notable decisions to report on. SCOTUS is done with oral arguments until next week. 

COMING ATTRACTIONS

President Trump will deliver remarks at the UP Summit in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Friday. He is set to travel to the Philippines and China in mid-November, and in December, he'll head to Miami, Florida, for the G20 Leaders' Summit.

As noted above, SCOTUS will hear additional oral arguments Monday and Tuesday of next week.

MORNING MUSING

Apparently, the electoral gods weren't listening (or didn't care) when I implored them for a breather following the midterms. Nope, rigor mortis hadn't yet set in on Tuesday's election, and we had 2028's likely presidential contenders winking and nodding to let us know they're gearing up. 

And don't get me wrong, this includes contenders I'd probably be happy to support. It isn't that. It's just — I think we all could stand a moment or two of quiet and calm before diving into the next batch of chaos. Like...maybe time to relax and enjoy the holidays? 

Anyway...away we go...

Ron DeSantis Delivers Scathing Post-Election Verdict – and Republicans Take the Brunt of It

Vance's Explanation for the GOP's Midterm Disaster Is a Little Too Neat and Tidy

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LIGHTER FARE 

I only have one dog, but it's inevitably when I'm on the phone (usually on a radio hit) that she decides to get zoomies, bark up a storm, dig to China on the couch or her dog bed while making all manner of racket, or attack the nearest squeaky toy. 

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News Topics MORNING MINUTE | 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GOP | TEXAS
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