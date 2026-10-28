Morning Minute: Election Season Is Dead. Long Live Election Season.

Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

Advertisement

TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Rubio Just Gave Cuban Diplomat Who Went After Mike Waltz’s Team a Lesson in FAFO

Bye, Felicia. Don't let the door hit ya.

Essayli Leaves CA Ballot Hearing to Face Ruling That He's 'Unlawfully' Serving As US Attorney

What's happening here has nothing to do with Essayli's qualifications as a U.S. Attorney and everything to do with politics.

Obama Admits the Truth About Obamacare

Empowering the federal government to become the sole payer means that the federal government determines who gets access to what and when.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Malcolm Gladwell Goes Bananas Over a Second Amendment Argument SCOTUS Didn't Make

The Supreme Court's job in Bruen wasn't to decide whether New York's carry restrictions are sensible to you, me, or Malcolm Gladwell. The Court had to determine whether those restrictions were consistent with the Constitution.

HotAir — Schrödinger's Countries: One Day They Are Just Like Us, the Next They Are Deathtraps

We imported the third world, and now we have it.

PJ Media — Cautionary Tale: Pittsburgh Is What the Country Will Look Like Under DSA Rule

Keep this in mind as lefties evacuate blue states for red states and neighborhoods near you. They don’t change their stripes. They just bring the misery they created in their former states to their new homes.

Townhall — The Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Suffered a Major Blow Following the Israeli Elections

With both sides vying for 61 seats in the Knesset, the number needed to form a government, those Arab parties could give the anti-Bibi camp heartburn. The problem is that roping them into a coalition could spell political disaster. These parties must meet four benchmarks to be considered coalition partners. They reportedly agree to three, but the fourth isn’t going so well: they need to declare Hamas a terrorist organization.

Twitchy — Enjoy the Tears of Unfathomable Sadness As 'Shadow Government' FBI Agent Faces Consequences

We're sure she thought she was "saving" America by lying about Hunter Biden's laptop to steal an election.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

Y'all know the drill — the critters are out campaigning and such, so we don't get treated to congressional hearing theatre, but that doesn't mean they're not still entertaining in some fashion:

Democrat Trying to Flip Key House Seat Just Gave Voters a Chilling Closing Pitch

Democrat Senator Tries to Come for Elon - Musk Wins the Internet With His Response

White House What's Up

President Trump’s schedule for Wednesday includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

11:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing — The White House

12:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

1:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT greets the Artemis III Crew — Oval Office

2:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

3:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time — Oval Office

— THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Chillicothe, Ohio — The White House

5:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Air Force One

— THE PRESIDENT arrives in Chillicothe, Ohio — Chillicothe, Ohio

7:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks — Chillicothe, Ohio

— THE PRESIDENT departs Chillicothe, Ohio en route to the White House — Chillicothe, Ohio

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House — The White House

Advertisement

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Health & Human Services - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — Kennedy recently highlighted the Rural Health Transformation Fund, which helps expand mobile healthcare services.

Thanks to President Trump's Rural Health Transformation Fund, states like New Hampshire are expanding mobile healthcare services to bring care directly to patients in their homes, reduce unnecessary hospital visits, and strengthen emergency medical services. https://t.co/1NN1adffFX — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) October 27, 2026

Full Court Press...

We had some interesting court-related developments late Monday into Tuesday, including:

SCOTUS Won't Revive Biden-Era Rule Letting Immigration Judges Put Deportation Cases on Ice

Trump Golf Course Battle Takes Another Turn As Judge Reyes Blocks Tree Removal, Calls Out DOJ

COMING ATTRACTIONS

As noted above, President Trump heads to Chillicothe, Ohio, later today. He is set to travel to the Philippines and China in mid-November.

Also, the White House will host a Halloween event on Thursday evening.

The next round of oral arguments at the Supreme Court starts the week of November 2.

MORNING MUSING

The only reason I'm not looking forward to getting through the 2026 election is that the second the votes are tallied...we'll be turning our attention to the 2028 election.

Don't get me wrong, I'm a tried and true political junkie, so part of me lives for this sort of thing — plus, it promises no shortage of content for those of us in the media biz.

Advertisement

But we've swiftly gone from having regular election cycles — "Election Season" — to one non-stop spin cycle. Stop the ride, I want off! Not forever. Just...a breather would be nice, right?

Alas, I don't get to set the rules. Best I can do is look for the bright spots — and even the occasional bits of fun — amid the chaos.

LIGHTER FARE

Cats gonna cat...

Not impressed.. 😂 https://t.co/DnlfZOlKnJ — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 27, 2026

Enjoying the "Morning Minute"? You can ensure you receive it in your Inbox every weekday by signing up for our newsletter here.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.