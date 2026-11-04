John Thune Makes His Next Move After GOP's Senate Disaster

As Republicans try to pick up the pieces after Tuesday's midterm bloodbath, congressional leaders are apparently spending their day deciding on their next moves.

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RedState reported earlier that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has told several aides he plans to step away from leadership in the new Congress. But across the Capitol, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) is taking the opposite approach.

He's not going anywhere, apparently.

Despite the GOP's crushing losses Tuesday, Thune intends to seek another term as the top Senate Republican, only this time it would be as minority leader.

A spokesperson for Thune confirmed the decision to Townhall Wednesday afternoon. Senate Republicans are scheduled to hold their leadership elections on November 10.

Thune also took to X Wednesday morning to defend his party's record over the past two years, pointing to GOP successes on taxes, border security, judicial confirmations, and getting President Trump's Cabinet nominees confirmed.

Over the last two years, Senate Republicans have put up a strong record of accomplishment that’s created safer streets, more money in Americans’ pockets, and new opportunities for families and businesses to get ahead. After fighting Democrat obstruction at every turn, we prevented the largest tax hike in American history, secured our border in an unprecedented way, confirmed the president’s Cabinet at the fastest pace in two decades, and put strong conservative judges on benches across the country faster than we have since the Reagan administration. I’m proud of our team and everything we’ve done for the American people, and I’m looking forward to the important work we have in front of us over the next few months. As we head into 2027, Senate Republicans will not stand idly by as the far-left, socialist wing of the Democrat Party attempts to unwind everything we’ve done. Thankfully, we still have President Trump in the White House, and we’ll work with him to stop the worst impulses of Democrat extremism. We cannot let their fringe positions become the mainstream. — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) November 4, 2026

It was a quite the victory lap for a guy who couldn't even get the president's signature piece of legislation, the SAVE America Act, to the floor for a vote.

Here's more Thune:

"After fighting Democrat obstruction at every turn, we prevented the largest tax hike in American history, secured our border in an unprecedented way, confirmed the president’s Cabinet at the fastest pace in two decades, and put strong conservative judges on benches across the country faster than we have since the Reagan administration."

And while Democrats may be preparing to take control of the Senate, Thune says he's not planning to roll over for them.

"As we head into 2027, Senate Republicans will not stand idly by as the far-left, socialist wing of the Democrat Party attempts to unwind everything we’ve done."

He also reminded Democrats that President Trump isn't going anywhere, either.

"Thankfully, we still have President Trump in the White House, and we’ll work with him to stop the worst impulses of Democrat extremism. We cannot let their fringe positions become the mainstream."

We don't know yet if Thune will face a challenger for the minority leader position, although that could change before next week's leadership elections.

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For now, though, Republicans are looking at two very different responses to Tuesday's election disaster: Johnson is preparing to bolt from leadership, while Thune is asking his colleagues to give him a second chance.

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