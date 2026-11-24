Democrats have been weighing in and freaking out over the Nvidia board reinstating CEO Jensen Huang.

It's a bit of a bizarre take from Democrats like Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), who even threatened Huang. "You're going to end up being poor and broke if you don't cooperate," he said on MS NOW, directing that to Huang.

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But Gallego is the same guy whose buddy was former Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA-14), the guy who had a relationship with an alleged Chinese operative. Yet Democrats, even after that information came out, kept him in Congress and on committees, even on the House Intelligence Committee.

But probably the last person who should ever be lecturing on scandals also weighed in: Hillary Clinton. The hypocrisy here is practically screaming out.

Is it a national security scandal? Yes. Is it a corruption scandal? Yes. Is it an insider trading scandal? Yes. Is it a market manipulation scandal? Yes. If it’s “super intelligence,” call it Supergate. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 23, 2026

Is it a national security scandal? Yes. Is it a corruption scandal? Yes. I s it an insider trading scandal? Yes. Is it a market manipulation scandal? Yes. If it’s “super intelligence,” call it Supergate.

Was this a comment on all of her many, many scandals?

Let's review some of the highlights - or lowlights, if you will - Bill's relationship with an intern. There were also Benghazi, Russia collusion, the email server, and Chinagate.

Of course, that's just a few; we could go on at length since the Clinton scandals cover decades.

But Hillary Clinton made a bit of a mistake with this post - she generally cuts off her replies because she knows she's going to get roasted for most of the false or ridiculous things she says. But this time, for some reason, she forgot, and people had a field day in the replies to her.

Hillary Clinton: A President having sex with an intern IS NOT an abuse of power. https://t.co/BU5WMVOdze — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 23, 2026

Probably a good idea to sit this one out. — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) November 23, 2026

Hillary, a twice-failed presidential candidate, is still so burnt up that she lost in 2016 to Donald Trump and will never be president. She just can't get over it, which is why she's always trying to whip things up against President Trump. Even ahead of the midterms, she was claiming Trump was somehow going to interfere with the election.

But with these comments, she only made herself look silly. Again.

The funniest thing is that now, as Trump is president, Hillary is stuck doing...a podcast with leftist podcaster Kara Swisher to get attention. That's what she's relegated to at this point. It would be sad if she wasn't such an unsympathetic character.

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