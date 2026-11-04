Schumer Tries to Take Victory Lap on GOP, Finds Out He May Get Cooked Next

You may recall the infamous grilling picture of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) that he posted in 2024. He got mocked because it showed he had cheese placed on a raw burger.

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On Wednesday morning, after the Democrats swept the House and the Senate in the midterms, Schumer decided he was going to try to take a victory lap on the Republicans. He posted another grilling picture. This time, with the faces of the Republicans on the meat on the grill.

54 seats and counting. And I learned how to grill…these burgers and dogs are fully cooked. https://t.co/45aKNZzjzy — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 4, 2026

"54 seats and counting," Schumer said. "And I learned how to grill…these burgers and dogs are fully cooked." He had the faces of the Republican Senate candidates as well as a meme picture of Vice President J.D. Vance and President Donald Trump, which is a bit juvenile. And can we talk about that sweatshirt and the protruding nipples through the shirt, similar to Barney Frank? Yikes.

Schumer is crowing now, but that smirk may go away soon enough. He's going to have to deal with some very resistant radical leftists when the new Congress convenes.

He isn't even in control of his own people. He doesn't seem to want to accept what is likely to come next.

ouu we’re putting you on the grill next my love. — matt bernstein (@mattxiv) November 4, 2026

He's next up on "the grill" when the folks in his own party who have been so unhappy with him are likely to vote him out of his leadership position. The leftist anger against him has been intense. He opened the tent to welcome the radical leftists, and now they may take him down in the process. He laid down with socialists to try to increase the Democrats' power, and now they are going to eat him alive.

Reporters asked him about it, mentioning two of the new people who said they would not be voting for Schumer for leader.

As Schumer says the new Dem majority prepared to take on Trump, I asked him about the new Dems in his ranks — like Adam Hamilton and Troy Jackson — who want him out as leader and say they won’t vote for him. “The issue is not me. I'll be reelected as majority leader. But the issue is focusing on the American people and what they want.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 4, 2026

But he insisted he would be elected majority leader, rejecting any suggestion he would not.

We shall see. But even if he does, he's going to have a lot of people on his own side trying to run over him in the future.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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