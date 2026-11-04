Ron DeSantis Delivers Scathing Post-Election Verdict – and Republicans Take the Brunt of It

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is one of the few Republicans with something to brag about following his party's absolute thrashing at the ballot box on Tuesday. His state, after all, remained a Republican stronghold even as GOP candidates across the country were being swept out to sea by a massive blue wave.

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But DeSantis wasn't about to celebrate while the rest of his party was licking its wounds. Instead, he delivered a blistering assessment Wednesday of the election results, and he wasn't particularly interested in letting his fellow Republicans off the hook for the debacle.

“Last night, we witnessed, to call it a wave, I don't think would be fully accurate. It's the political equivalent of a meteor strike that went all around the United States, blue states, red states, everything in between, and the one state that was able to hold the line and withstand that is right here in the free state of Florida,” DeSantis said Wednesday in Florida.

"Let's just be clear about what happened last night," he continued. "This is close to an extinction-level event for Republicans in many parts of the country, as we have seen, probably in the last 100 years."

Ouch.

But DeSantis was just getting started. In fact, some of his harshest criticism was reserved for Republicans in Congress, whom he accused of handing Democrats all the ammunition they needed to win by failing to deliver on the GOP's promises.

🚨 WOW. Gov. Ron DeSantis is GOING OFF right now post-blue tsunami:



"I see the ad, 'so and so voted against releasing the Epstein Files.' I'm like, that's a bad vote. We ran as Republicans saying we need to do that. And you have people in Congress voting against release when the… pic.twitter.com/ZbvhVGoKpI — RightLine (@RightLineNews) November 4, 2026

To make his point, DeSantis highlighted campaign advertisements he watched during the World Series that hammered Republican lawmakers over their votes against releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files.

"And I'm like, you know, that's a bad vote," he said. "We ran as Republicans on saying we need to do that. And then you actually have people in the Congress voting against release, when the attorney general said she had all this horrific stuff on her desk and that people were going to be held accountable. It's untenable."

He then turned his attention to another issue that has dogged members of Congress for years: lawmakers getting suspiciously rich while trading stocks.

"How do you have no investment acumen, and then all of a sudden get elected to Congress, and then you're outperforming Warren Buffett?" DeSantis asked. "How does that work?"

He also praised Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13) for pushing to ban congressional stock trading.

"Why don't they ban the congressional stock trading? It would be a breath of fresh air for everybody," he said.

DeSantis also blamed GOP candidates for failing to make a compelling case for themselves and constantly having to be on defense: "They didn't have a great positive case for themselves. They were flat-footed. They were trying to explain this or explain that in ways that weren't landing with voters."

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The governor did acknowledge that it's historically difficult for the party of a sixth-year president to perform well during the midterms, but it's clear he didn't see Tuesday's catastrophe as unavoidable.

Stripped down, DeSantis seemed to be saying that Republicans, going forward, need to give voters something worth voting for.

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