Abdul El-Sayed Gave His Victory Speech. He Said Something Absolutely Chilling.

Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed defeated Mike Rogers in Michigan's U.S. Senate race Tuesday, becoming the first Muslim elected to the United States Senate.

During his victory speech, the Democrat senator-elect made it clear whom he thought won the election.

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If you're not concerned about the country, listen to this https://t.co/Jw6ZOa2oBA — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 4, 2026

His people.

He used Arabic religious expressions, including Inshallah, meaning "God willing," and Alhamdulillah, meaning "Praise be to God." The crowd applauded enthusiastically.

El-Sayed grinned smugly throughout the speech. And why not? He has successfully infiltrated the “liberal” Democrat Party and brought his Islamist extremism with him.

El-Sayed received overwhelming support in Dearborn, Michigan, which has a large Arab American and Muslim population.

According to a November 4 report from The Detroit News, unofficial election results showed 82 percent of Dearborn voters backed El-Sayed, compared with 17 percent for Rogers.

The assimilation you ordered, sir. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) November 4, 2026

That’s a Bashar al-Assad level of support. The newspaper reported that voters in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, and Hamtramck, communities with large Muslim populations, turned out in support of El-Sayed.

The chilling thing about all of this is that the Democrat Party is successfully balkanizing America into foreigner-led communities (or communities led by the children of immigrants) whose loyalties are more tribalistic than patriotic.

But there is another thing that is absolutely baffling about this election. Jewish voters even rubber-stamped this Democrat candidate, despite his documented ties to Islamist extremists like Hasan Piker.

According to The Forward, a Mercury Public Affairs survey of 482 Jewish voters conducted October 25–31 found:

60 percent supported El-Sayed.

36 percent supported Rogers.

Among Michigan Jewish early voters, Abdul El-Sayed underperformed other Democrats by more than 20 points (57% vs. 78% for Jocelyn Benson), with a sizable share splitting their tickets to vote for Republican Mike Rogers while supporting Benson. Interestingly, 92 percent of surveyed Jewish Democrats who rejected El-Sayed cited his positions on Israel and concerns about antisemitism as major reasons.

Were the Jewish voters simply not aware of his antisemitic views? This is like a flock of sheep voting for a wolf for mayor. Dumbfounding.

The controversy also prompted his former Democrat primary opponent, Rep. Haley Stevens, to endorse Rogers shortly before Election Day. It turns out, that wasn’t enough to ward off Democrat voters.

Tribal loyalties override appeals to reason. Republicans better start getting used to this fact of American politics.

But the danger is that the American right starts retaliating with its own version of identity politics. Once the in-group/out-group dynamic of politics starts settling in, it tends to turn ugly. Very ugly. Anyone who lived in the Balkans during the Yugoslav Wars can vouch for that.

The right needs to start finding ways to appeal to in-group candidates who can speak the language of these tribes and appeal to their self-interest. Otherwise, it will continue to lose elections to candidates in the “in-groups,” no matter how bad their ideas are.

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Even more importantly, we need to push hard against further immigration, and push harder for assimilation. But expecting foreigners to be "colorblind" and to advocate for meritocracy is increasingly unrealistic.

Simply repeating phrases like "freedom of opportunity" and "equality under the law" is not persuasive to people who are given the greenlight to discriminate against white Americans.

Take what Texas Democrat Gene Wu said, for example:

Rep. Gene Wu (D) goes mask off: "Non-whites share the same oppressor and we are the majority now. We can take over this country." https://t.co/CrxsPqlkLI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 8, 2026

"The day the Latino, African American, Asian and other communities realize that they share the same oppressor is the day we start winning," he said. "We have the ability to take over this country and to do what is needed for everyone and to make things fair."

It looks like they just did.

Editor's Note: This article was updated post-publication for clarity.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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