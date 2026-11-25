Hypocrisy, thy name is Pramila Jayapal.

The not-so-esteemed Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) is something else. I mean, who else would have thought that "fighting the oligarchy" would require a taxpayer-funded trip to gay old Paree? And yet, here she is, on her official X account, weighing in on how she's taking the fight to the oligarchy while touring the City of Light.

Advertisement

Yes, she really has the chutzpah to brag about this.

I’ve spent the past few days in Paris, first, at an int national summit to combat oligarchy and excessive wealth and corporate greed, and now working to rebuild relationships with leaders across the globe. Democrats must work both domestically and with our international partners to deliver — and that is exactly what I’m working to do. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) November 23, 2026

She writes:

I’ve spent the past few days in Paris, first, at an int national summit to combat oligarchy and excessive wealth and corporate greed, and now working to rebuild relationships with leaders across the globe. Democrats must work both domestically and with our international partners to deliver — and that is exactly what I’m working to do.

No, you're vacationing in Paris at the taxpayers' expense. Now, I listened to this so you don't have to; here's what she said.

Hey everyone. I am here in Paris. I've been here for the last couple of days because I was speaking at a global summit to fight oligarchy. It’s the first global summit of its kind. It was here in Paris, and there were people from all over the European Union as well as Africa, Latin America. It was really remarkable, everyone coming together to figure out how across borders we fight the common enemies that we have, of the extreme wealth that has been accumulated by very few billionaires and massive companies and how we make sure that we deliver for working people. So that was, just a couple days ago. Now I'm here at the Political Science Institute in Paris, and just about to do a talk with 75 students about the path forward. And tomorrow I’ll be going to Strasbourg to meet with ministers from the European Union. This is such an important time for America, not only to deliver at home, but to reestablish the bilateral relationships that we need to have in order for the world to have in order for the world to have peace and diplomacy and end this unconstitutional war in Iran, make sure that we help Ukraine to stand up to Russia’s aggression, and that we promote peace and diplomacy, and development around the world. Stay tuned, I’ll tell you more.

The amount of economic and political cluelessness on display here is staggering. Not only does Rep. Jayapal seem remarkably unconcerned about the optics of jetting off to Paris to lecture the world about excessive wealth and corporate greed, but she seems amazingly unaware of what her job is actually supposed to be. In what way does that forward the interest of the voters of Washington's 7th Congressional District? Well, it doesn't — but then, neither does much of anything else she does.

The replies, though, on X, America's bulletin board, those were priceless.

SO glad you were able to take that little vacay on the US taxpayer's dime — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) November 25, 2026

That's the key point of this nonsensical excursion. Nothing about this junket will be of any benefit to any American taxpayer, anywhere, ever. It's grandstanding, pure and simple, by someone who knows no more about economics and commerce than a field mouse knows about the makeup of the atmosphere on Saturn's moon Titan.

You spent a few days in Paris being a hypocrite. Talk about oligarchy and greed, given you're a Congresscritter. Your job is domestic, not international. — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) November 24, 2026

Again, there's that key point. Pramila Jayapal is, in this as in other things, a raging hypocrite, in addition to being terminally clueless. The voters of Washington's 7th District should be embarrassed. But then again, they keep voting for her.

Advertisement

Here's the one that really landed in the 10-ring:

Translation: I was a Communist convention in Paris at taxpayer expense talking about turning America into a Communist country like China or Russia. — Smcojudge24 (@RJudge2464525) November 24, 2026

Communist being the operative term, here.

Look, here's the thing: If Rep. Jayapal was really interested in "fighting oligarchy" in the misguided notion that it will somehow result, not in economic ruin (most likely) but in some manner of egalitarian prosperity (least likely), she could have insisted that she would forgo an expensive, carbon-spewing trip to Europe in favor of a Zoom teleconference. The big corporations she derides do that all the time, by the way, to save time and money.

But the fact that she jetted off to France, and no doubt stayed in a top-shelf hotel and traveled in luxury, all to "fight oligarchy?" That's hypocrisy measured in megatons.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.