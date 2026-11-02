Morning Minute: You Can Check Out Any Time You Like but You Can Never Leave

Monday, November 2, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

El-Sayed’s Answer on Men in Girls’ Locker Rooms Is the Worst Thing Any Sane Parent Could Imagine

"It's really important, and the most important thing you can do is not try to protect a person from seeing a thing."

'Banner Afternoon': Dems Come Unglued, and Tell Us Who They Really Are (Again) in the Process

Amazing that some of these folks can talk about how Stevens is supposedly "struggling" and "emotional," and yet they don't consider that the reason she's probably "struggling and emotional" (assuming she even is) is because she knew she'd get treated like absolute garbage by people who previously said they had her back?

The Site for Trump's Final Midterm Rally Has Been Chosen, and It's a Fitting Location

The Democrat-socialist-media cabal wants to see a nation in decline, but Donald Trump has a different view, which he will once again showcase Monday when he presents the Reflecting Pool to the world.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Pro Gun Ballot Initiatives Could Change Four States on Tuesday

But each of these needs to pass, though Idaho's is just about the choice. They need to pass because our rights depend on these, even if it's just about hunting, because hunting might not be mentioned in the Second Amendment, but if it's a wedge we can use to protect the right to keep and bear arms in a state like Colorado, I'll take it.

HotAir — WaPo: Big-Tent Party That Embraced Nazi-Tatted Abuser Draws the Line At...

El-Sayed and Muhammad are apparently welcomed into the Democrat Party. Alleged rapist and Nazi-tatted creeper Graham Platner remains a member in good standing. Haley Stevens, who just wanted the party's nominee to renounce antisemitism and rebuke the radicals around him, is persona non grata.

PJ Media — HUGE Development in Michigan Could Be the Nail in the Coffin of El-Sayed's Campaign

Bigotry against Jews is still bigotry, and thankfully, there are still some in the Democrat Party who get that. Their numbers have shrunk, and their party keeps testing their patience. But every time one of them puts conscience ahead of a party label, it proves that the line between right and wrong still means something, and that decent voters can still find each other across the aisle.

Townhall — Watch an El-Sayed Supporter Go Berserk on a Jewish Woman. Yes, the Cops Arrested Her.

As she’s being placed in the police car, she lamented not killing these people when she had the chance. When someone said she should be institutionalized, the woman said she was already hospitalized for mental health issues. Well, that does explain a lot.

Twitchy — So, About That Unhinged Antisemitic Chick Who Attacked a Jewish Content Creator? Here's What We Know

We'd ask what is happening on college campuses but unfortunately, we have a pretty good idea. When students have nothing but professors who hate this country and teach hate, this is what you get. Add in a bunch of psychotropics and yeah, it gets dangerous.

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WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

It's still Campaign Season for two more days, though the critters will indeed be back at it in the Swamp next Monday. In the meantime, here's a sampling of what they've been up to:

Jamie Raskin 'Blindsided' Over the Stevens Move, and His Before and After Reactions Were Chef's Kiss

MI Senate Drama As El-Sayed, Stevens, and Even Cenk Uygur Weigh in More on Israel Ad

White House What's Up

President Trump’s schedule for Monday includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

11:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally — The White House

11:45 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool — Washington, D.C.

2:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks — Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

— THE PRESIDENT departs the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool en route to the White House — Washington, D.C.

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House — The White House

4:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally — The White House

4:45 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally — The White House

5:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally — The White House

6:15 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally — The White House

7:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally — The White House

7:45 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally — The White House

8:15 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally — The White House

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Over the weekend, we were treated to the Second Family's Halloween greeting:

Happy Halloween from the Second Family! https://t.co/N4mbc6BowX — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) October 31, 2026

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Energy - Chris Wright — Wright touted the restarting of Michigan's Palisades nuclear plant last week.

Michigan’s Palisades nuclear plant is set to make history as America's first retired nuclear plant to restart. Backed by a @DOE_EDF loan, it’s the 1st of three nuclear restarts @ENERGY is advancing under President Trump to bring back affordable, reliable power for Americans. https://t.co/Y12ymwfOsV — Secretary Chris Wright (@SecretaryWright) October 29, 2026

Full Court Press...

The courts have been busy the past few days, with multiple notable decisions, including:

❌ In Trump v. Dow Jones & Co. (Epstein birthday letter defamation suit), Judge Darrin Gayles (Southern District of Florida) DISMISSES WITH PREJUDICE Trump's amended complaint against The Wall Street Journal and related defendants for failure to plausibly allege actual malice, while reserving jurisdiction over attorneys' fees and costs.

✅ In Brown v. Trump (NTSB removal), Judge Dabney Friedrich (D.C.) GRANTS the administration's motion to dismiss former NTSB member Alvin Brown's challenge to his removal, holding the statutory for-cause protection unconstitutional under Trump v. Slaughter and finding his race-discrimination allegations insufficient.

❌ In National TPS Alliance v. Mullin (TPS for Venezuelans), the 9th Circuit DENIES the administration's request to stay a district court injunction, and also refuses a temporary administrative stay, following SCOTUS's vacatur and remand of the panel's earlier decision.

❌ In Common Cause v. Department of Homeland Security (Trump ads), Judge Jennifer Rochon (Southern District of New York) GRANTS IN PART a motion to expand an existing TRO, barring the administration from disseminating three political advertisements featuring President Trump and ordering their removal from government platforms and cancellation of authorized third-party distribution arrangements.

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Our Jennifer Van Laar has been staying on top of the multiple lawsuits involving the tussle between the Trump administration and California over voter rolls and election integrity. Here's her latest:

Looks Like the 'Analysis' Slamming DOJ's Noncitizen Voter List Is Coming Back to Haunt CHIRLA, CA

And...the Supreme Court is back in session, hearing oral arguments in two cases today:

Maxwell v. Dinnis — I. The question for this Court is whether disputes regarding the calculation of an inmate's earned First Step Act time credits, enabling the inmate to transfer into halfway house or home confinement earlier, similar to parole, are actionable under 28 U.S.C. §2241 II. The question for this Court is whether, given all the obstruction of the administrative remedy process that took place in this case, under Perttu v. Richards, exhaustion of administrative remedies is interwoven into the underlying claims themselves, creating a fact issue for a jury, and whether the trial court must make that determination in the first instance

Young v. Fulton Judicial Circ. Dist. Attorney's Office — Where a defendant has filed an answer without pleading an affirmative defense, may the defendant nonetheless assert that affirmative defense as the basis for a summary judgment motion, without amending or seeking to amend its answer to plead that affirmative defense, and may a defendant do so even if an amendment adding that affirmative defense would be barred by Rule 16(b)(4)?

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Also today, Lindsay Clancy and her attorneys will be back in court as the judge weighs her motion to dismiss and determines if there will be a retrial.

COMING ATTRACTIONS

As noted above, President Trump will be delivering his closing argument ahead of Election Day at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool later today. He is set to travel to the Philippines and China in mid-November, and in December, he'll head to Miami, Florida, for the G20 Leaders' Summit.

MORNING MUSING

Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) is getting a sharp reminder that "Politics ain't beanbag," as she's incurred the ire of her party with her last-minute endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race.

For having the audacity to endorse the opponent of the guy who won't denounce a blatantly antisemitic ad supporting his campaign and won't affirm that Israel has the right to exist, Stevens is being pilloried by her fellow party members. Now, do I think that means Stevens is going to walk away from the party? No, likely not.

But as someone who walked off the Democrat reservation a little over two decades ago, I can attest that, much like the Hotel California, you can check out any time you like, but you can never leave (at least not without being vilified).

LIGHTER FARE

Of all of the "Thriller" recreations I saw on Halloween, this one was my favorite:

Por ésto pago el internet 😍 https://t.co/XQLANAlIn0 — Liz Fraser💫 (@LizVoltaire) October 31, 2026

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