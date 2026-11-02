El-Sayed’s Answer on Men in Girls’ Locker Rooms Is the Worst Thing Any Sane Parent Could Imagine

Senate candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed "Abdul" El-Sayed (D-MI) offered a flat-out stunning defense for allowing biological males into girls’ locker rooms and sports during a recent 60 Minutes interview.

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When asked about conflicts over transgender kids on sports teams, El-Sayed argued that such concerns are largely manufactured.

They aren't. They're very real. There are countless examples of biological males either hurting females in sports or exposing themselves to young women and girls in locker rooms. To be clear, there are three stages the Left uses when trying to downplay horrific things — 1) It's not a real thing, 2) It happens, but it is extremely rare, and 3) It's real, but here's why it's actually a good thing.

El-Sayed begins in the initial stage before quickly dipping into stages two and three.

"What happens with transgender kids on sports teams and so on, right? Like, these are places where rights are in conflict, right?" interviewer Ross Douthat asks.

"I don't know that that's actually true," El-Sayed counters. "I think we manufacture these social issues."

That's when he quickly pivots to the more advanced stages of liberal mental disorder.

"Here's the thing about it, Ross. You have an iPhone in your pocket, probably, or is it an iPhone or a Samsung? You have a phone in your pocket, right? You can get access to everything and anything in the whole world, all the world's information in your pocket," he explained. "The notion, somehow, that you are going to prevent your child from being exposed to something that you may find disagreeable, and that that is going to be because of school is so profoundly outdated."

"Because of course you have all the information, and they have all the information," he added. "So here's the thing about it. I think it's really important for us to recognize that the free flow of information is actually a beautiful thing."

"It's really important, and the most important thing you can do is not try to protect a person from seeing a thing."

.@AbdulElSayed says it’s ok for MEN to be in girl’s locker rooms. Why? “Well because they are going to find out about it on the internet anyway” Completely unacceptable. https://t.co/eXeh70kkeP — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) November 2, 2026

El-Sayed's response is, in a word, vile.

Extrapolating on this, the radical Islamist is treating the physical presence of males in girls’ private spaces as no different from whatever images or videos a child might find online.

By that logic, any sexual activity should be free game. In Abdul's world, why bother protecting girls from pornography when they can just access it on their phones? Drug use is also free game. Any other adult behavior and activity is there for the viewing, so why not just let them access it? And if they can access it online, why not just let them be exposed to sexual activity in real-time?

Does he not see how absurd that is?

The argument effectively dismisses parental efforts to protect girls’ privacy, safety, and innocence as futile.

Again, that might be okay for someone who subscribes to the views of Sharia, but it doesn't hold water in any actual civilized society. His answer is sick.

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Possibly the worst answer I’ve ever heard on this topic. Yikes. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 2, 2026

The man is an extremist across the board. And Democrats want you to think these views are somehow normal.

El-Sayed has insisted that schools should protect transgender students’ access to bathrooms, locker rooms, and teams of their choice.

In past podcast appearances, he also supported a Medicare for All plan expansive enough to cover gender-affirming care for illegal aliens, blasting opposition to such coverage as being guilty of "the original sin of racism."

Then there was this gem of an explanation, in which El-Sayed compared medical transitions for minors, including surgeries, to circumcision. Fox News host Jesse Watters had to gently explain to him that "Circumcision is different from castration."

Now, 'kids have access to information, so we should just allow men to run naked through girls' locker rooms.' Where do the Democrats constantly dig up these deranged people?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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