The Site for Trump's Final Midterm Rally Has Been Chosen, and It's a Fitting Location

After approximately 31 Trump rallies supporting Republicans in the crucial midterm elections, we’re now less than 48 hours away from the Big Day, and the president has reportedly chosen the site for Monday’s final pitch: the Lincoln Reflecting Pool.

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It’s a fitting choice, because it’s emblematic of so many things surrounding his administration: his efforts to improve our nation, the leftist-media complex’s knee-jerk reaction to vilify him for it, and his refusal to back down in the face of relentless criticism.

The president dared to try to bring the famed aging pool into the 21st century, you see, and despite many setbacks — including repeated vandalism and faulty installation issues — it has now reopened and is ready for business.

The Reflecting Pool finally repaired. Beautiful. https://t.co/5t8NWMO43e — Curious (@shelley_alt) October 29, 2026

As if to stuff it in the faces of the whining naysayers and their endless Eeyore-like doom and gloom reactions to just about anything he does to improve the nation’s capital, Trump wants voters to see the reality.

Those who want to vandalize the monument should be forewarned, he said, because this time, they’re watching.

President Trump told reporters he is holding an event at the Reflecting Pool on the last day of the 2026 midterm campaign to “show how beautiful it is.”



The president also maintained that the Reflecting Pool was vandalized. “We have cameras all over the place now for the… pic.twitter.com/y75m3sKZpq — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 2, 2026

President Trump told reporters he is holding an event at the Reflecting Pool on the last day of the 2026 midterm campaign to “show how beautiful it is.” The president also maintained that the Reflecting Pool was vandalized. “We have cameras all over the place now for the vandals," the president said.

Of course, the Usual Suspects in the media are right back at it, implying that the pool is a sign of failure and melancholy. Here’s the Associated Press’ headline: “Trump is giving his closing midterm pitch at problem-plagued Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.”

Wouldn’t “newly-restored” be the phrase to describe it, instead of “problem-plagued?” Meanwhile, the harridans at “The View” thought that an effort to make things better deserved their scorn:

God, those ladies are awful. How do they get out of bed each morning and face the cameras when negativity and derision are their only talking points?

The controversy around the pool is indicative of so much of what we see in Washington, D.C., in modern times. With crime endemic in the nation’s capital, the seat of our government, Trump took action and dramatically turned the problem around by bringing in the National Guard. The Democrats screeched every second along the way. When he had the Department of Interior clean up the iconic Union Station, which had turned into a gross monument to decay, they about had a cow. But when he actually did it… Crickets. (See: All It Takes Is a New President: Take a Look at DC's Columbus Circle Then and Now.)

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The Democrat-socialist-media cabal wants to see a nation in decline, but Donald Trump has a different view, which he will once again showcase Monday when he presents the Reflecting Pool to the world.

I just hope the majority of voters are able to discern which vision is better for our children and for the future of America.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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