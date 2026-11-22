The incoming Democrat senator from Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, is not having a good day.

He got wiped out on his Medicare for All plan by Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA). Then, his reaction showed what a brittle ego he has, as he couldn't handle it and essentially called Kennedy "KKK" in response, which not only was wrong, but didn't make a lot of sense. He just didn't want to deal with the truth Kennedy was serving up, which is basically that the numbers don't add up on his Medicare for All plan. Where's the money coming from?

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The Democrats never want to talk about that, because the answer is it isn't free. They're going to rob it out of your other pocket and make you pay for it in taxes while they give you less and restrict your healthcare access more.

El-Sayed also tried to take on Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Medicare for All, but again he got hit by people asking him to justify himself. He had no response.

Then he also went on Meet the Press with Kristen Welker and managed to step in it there as well.

First, he said he supported the Medicare for All plan of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), which eliminates private insurance, even though he claims he prefers options that allow some private insurance options. Translation? He'd vote it away; any thought about private insurance is "secondary."

Then Welker also went to another issue that El-Sayed had opined on in the past week, where he stated that he didn't think Israel should identify itself with a culture or a faith. Welker asked him point blank, "Are you saying that Israel should no longer exist as a Jewish state?"

Unbelievable. Kristen Welker gave Sen-elect Abdul El-Sayed a simple yes-or-no question. His answer was that Israel has to CHOOSE. WELKER: "Are you saying that Israel should no longer exist as a Jewish state?" EL-SAYED: "I'm saying that I don't believe in ethnostates." "Is it a Jewish state or a democratic state?" He hasn't even been sworn in yet, and he's already QUESTIONING whether our closest ally in the Middle East should exist as it was founded. — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) November 22, 2026

"I'm saying I don't believe in ethnostates," El-Sayed replied. He indicated he thought they had to choose between being a Jewish state or a democratic state. He remarked that he didn't think it was a stretch that everyone should live equally under the laws in any country we are "providing support" for.

That's when Welker bagged him. She brought up how you had at least 43 other states that identify with a particular religion, including Islamic states like Pakistan, yet he was talking only about one, Israel.

Like most of the things he said, his reasoning - such as it was - is flawed.

First, Israel does have equal rights under the law for Arabs in the country. But you wouldn't find the same in some of those Islamic states for Jews or Christians, such as in Egypt - the place from which El-Sayed once claimed to have citizenship (he later claimed to be mistaken). And what about the rights of women in some of those states?

Yet El-Sayed is not talking about those states, just Israel, an actual democracy. He even owns a home in one of those "ethnostates" - in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a country that explicitly has Islam as its official religion as part of its constitution. And what was that he said about Michigan being the "capital of Arab-America"?

Second, he's expressed continuing support for Ukraine, which gets the most of our aid money. Yet, they have not had elections since 2019, and are living under martial law. So much for "democracy" and those ideals. Either he hasn't looked at who we have given aid to over the years and/or he doesn't care about the question when it pertains to other countries - except Israel.

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Of course, this wasn't the first time El-Sayed has shown a problem with the topic of Israel.

He had previously raised questions about Israel's right to exist, immediately saying that yes, "Palestine," a state that lives only in people's imaginations, had a right to exist, but he made the right of Israel - an actual state - to exist conditional on whether both Palestinians and Israel agreed.

He's also had trouble saying which was the greater threat to us, Israel or Iran.

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