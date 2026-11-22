Things in the Middle East may be about to get spicier than they have been in a while now. In a move that's sure to provoke a vigorous U.S. response, there are now reports that Iran, desperate for oil money, is forming up a convoy of 14 tankers to challenge the American naval blockade.

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If they try — and it's not certain, at this point, that they aren't just bluffing — it's very likely to end badly for the tankers, and it would have the possibility of escalating the conflict.

Reports that Iran plans to send more than a dozen tankers through the U.S. blockade of its ports raised fears of a wider conflict Sunday, as a maritime security expert warned of a risky confrontation and President Donald Trump dared Tehran to test American forces deployed across the Gulf. "I hope they do, they'll all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy," Trump told Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst when asked whether Iran would attempt to breach the blockade, first imposed in April. The warning came as reports indicated Iran was preparing a convoy of tankers to breach the blockade from Kharg Island, a critical oil export hub.

If these reports are accurate, if Iran really does try this, it would seem to be a lot like a person trying to end a fight by punching themselves repeatedly in the face. There's virtually no chance of 14 Iranian tankers breaking out; if they managed to make it through the immediate blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, there are American forces scattered throughout the region. A few missiles, a couple of F/A-18 sorties, and all 14 tankers are either captured or sunk.

Maritime security experts warned the vessels could face U.S. naval forces right across the Indian Ocean, while the Institute for the Study of War cautioned that an attempted breakout could perhaps trigger a wider war. The reported operation would involve tankers sailing from Kharg Island, which handles most of Iran's crude oil exports, toward the Gulf of Oman and with crews reportedly assigned to the vessels and Iranian flags raised ahead of a possible attempt to breach the blockade. Charlie Brown, a senior adviser to United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) and maritime sanctions enforcement expert, dismissed the reported operation as "propaganda" and said the plan was unlikely to succeed if ever attempted. "This supposed plan by the Iranians to suddenly deploy 14 vessels to try to breach the blockade in a convoy — it's farcical," Brown told Fox News Digital on Sunday.

This thing, if it's true, would seem to have a distinct tinge of desperation to it. The United States Treasury Department has been squeezing the mullahs' finances tighter and tighter, with Treasury Secretary Bessent recently reporting that Iran has no oil left to sell; it's unclear if he counted the oil aboard these 14 reported tankers. And if they are filling up at Kharg Island, even if, as the reports indicate, that's just another good argument for either seizing Kharg Island or eliminating the facilities there.

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At this point, though, it's all speculation. Iran may be bluffing. It may be another loud proclamation on the part of the mullahs that is all intended for internal consumption, to keep what's left of the regime motivated.

Let's see if they actually try it.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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