Jamie Raskin 'Blindsided' Over the Stevens Move, and His Before and After Reactions Were Chef's Kiss

Obviously, the news about Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) endorsing Republican nominee Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race just two days before Election Day is a pretty big deal and, as a result, is dominating political headlines.

Advertisement

As we reported, Stevens, who was DSA-backed Abdul El-Sayed's main opponent in the primary, is already being accused of engaging in a "despicable betrayal" by party leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Keep in mind that Schumer endorsed Stevens over El-Sayed back in June, finding her the more electable of the two.

Michigan state Democrat Party chair Curtis Hertel even tweeted, "Congresswoman Stevens is not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party, nor will she be in the future" in response to news of her announcement that she no longer stood with her party's nominee.

But the person who might have the most egg on their face of all the Democrats lashing out in response to Stevens' decision is Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-01), who is the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee.

Raskin was on Meet the Press Sunday morning, where he was asked about the Michigan Senate race and the war of words that played out over the past week between El-Sayed and Stevens. With a confident smile on his face, a completely unaware Raskin assured moderator Kristen Welker that Stevens was going to vote straight Democrat on her ballot, because he said she told him that the night before:

KRISTEN WELKER: Thank you so much for being here in person. Let’s start with the dramatic developments out of Michigan. You have this last-minute intra-party fighting between Abdul El-Sayed and his challenger in the primary, Haley Stevens. She has criticized his views on Israel. She’s upset that he hasn’t disavowed an ad that he had nothing to do with that she says was antisemitic. Let me ask you, could this cost Democrats the seat in Michigan? REP. JAMIE RASKIN: No. I spoke last night to Haley Stevens, and I spoke to Abdul as well, and my wonderful friend Haley Stevens wants me to represent to you and everybody else I talk to that she is voting straight down the line on the Democratic ticket, and she’s going to be celebrating with Democrats across the country when we win on Tuesday night.

Watch:

Rep. Jamie Raskin represents to @MeetThePress viewers that Haley Stevens is most assuredly voting the Democrat ticket. Stevens would then go on to make a joint appearance with fmr Rep. Mike Rogers at a Detroit church. JAMIE RASKIN: And Haley Stevens, she wants me to represent to you and everybody else I talked to that she is voting straight down the line on the Democratic ticket and she will be celebrating with Democrats across the country when we win on Tuesday night. — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) November 1, 2026

Then, the announcement came a few hours later, and this was his reaction:

Rep. Jamie Raskin, who had said Stevens told him she would vote straight-ticket Dem: "I'm dumbfounded that Haley told me one thing last night and changed her mind today." https://t.co/qVu5zCtiar — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) November 1, 2026

He would later tell the New York Times that he was "blindsided."

Jorge Bonilla did a hilarious before-and-after:

https://t.co/GzUW2ZRg72 https://t.co/v7jrkANOUW — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) November 1, 2026

Now, remember, Raskin is one of the many Democrats who screamed "country over party!!" and praised Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger up one side and down the other over their J6 Committee "work." But let one of his own do what she thinks is best for her state and country, and he is in stunned disbelief.

Advertisement

Couldn't have happened to a more deserving Democrat. Reap, sow, and all that, Jamie.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.