In the great 1983 Carl Reiner film, The Man With Two Brains, Steve Martin played the brilliant brain surgeon, Dr. Michael Hfuhruhurr, who has invented the "cranial screw-top" method of entry into the skull. In that film, every time Martin is depicted as conducting a sensitive brain operation in a sterile surgical suite, there is the sound of a meow, and Martin snaps, "Get that cat out of here!"

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Passengers and crew on a recent Delta Airlines flight may have felt much the same way when their Boston-Tampa flight was delayed by a cat that had broken out of its travel kennel.

A flight from Boston to Tampa was briefly delayed Friday when a cat escaped its kennel while the aircraft was taxiing before takeoff, according to Delta Air Lines. https://t.co/UpCIpRbhxR — WTOL 11 (@WTOL11Toledo) November 22, 2026

The cat was quickly recaptured and the flight proceeded.

A Delta Air Lines flight from Boston, Massachusetts, to Tampa, Florida, was briefly delayed Friday when a cat escaped its kennel while the aircraft was taxiing before takeoff. A spokesperson with Delta Air Lines said the flight was preparing to depart from Logan International Airport at 7 a.m. ET Friday, Nov. 20, when the feline escaped. "We got a situation in the cabin. We need to hold somewhere for a minute," the captain was heard advising air traffic control. The plane halted on the taxiway while the cat was secured back in its kennel.

It should come as no surprise that no airline crew would want to taxi, much less take off, with a loose animal on board. That's why there are certain requirements for these things. I've seen people travel with medium-sized dogs that were not in a kennel, although they were required to be leashed. In fact, I've seen a few people traveling with dogs that were better-behaved than many people's children.

Cats, though, have that stubborn independent streak that makes them a little more problematic to be wandering around loose in a passenger airliner, especially during takeoff.

Fortunately, this situation was resolved quickly, and not without a spot of humor from the air traffic controller.

"Thanks for accommodating," the captain said. "We had a cat loose in the cabin." "That's a new one," the controller responded with a chuckle. He then added, "And have a good day, meow." The flight resumed taxiing and departed without an issue. The flight arrived on time in Tampa.

It's good to see the air traffic controller keeping his composure, and even dropping some humor. And here's the thing; it wasn't all that long ago, before the FAA and the airlines started reining in the nonsense, that you saw people bringing "emotional support animals," like turkeys, peacocks, snakes, bandicoots, anteaters, you name it. I personally saw a guy who was stopped and not allowed to board with his pot-bellied pig, a porker which had to be 300 pounds, that he insisted was his emotional support pig. Thankfully the United Airlines gate staff said they didn't give a ham, and that the pig wasn't going to be allowed a-boar-d.

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A cat, in a travel kennel, now that doesn't seem unreasonable. Just make sure the cat isn't smarter than the latch on the kennel.

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