Tech titan Palmer Luckey is a fascinating character.

The founder of Anduril, a defense technology firm, gave a great interview to Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times DealBook Summit this past week, and there are a lot of fun nuggets, although the whole interview is worth watching.

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I wrote the other day about how Luckey destroyed the Democrats' narrative on "democracy," as well as the narratives they like to push about President Donald Trump and Russia.

Palmer Luckey is so awesome. His lines about: 1) America being a Republic not a Democracy and 2) Europe couldn’t bother putting on a sweater to save Ukraine Just epic. https://t.co/MRRskyYaoV — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 20, 2026

He had another fun moment where he invoked Hillary Clinton as he took down media bias.

New York Times financial columnist and CNBC Squawk Box co-anchor Andrew Sorkin asked him about his service with Project Meridian, which is a 120-day Pentagon study about the future of warfare that Luckey, Elon Musk, and others are involved in to consider future military capabilities and technologies. They're looking at all kinds of things, including AI-powered weaponry, robotics, biotechnology, and space assets.

Anduril founder Palmer Luckey fires back at accusations that defense contractors are buying influence in Trump’s Pentagon, accusing critics of a partisan double standard: “You would never be asking this question of Eric Schmidt when he was on the Defense Innovation Board under Biden.” 🇺🇸 “If the president of the United States or the secretary of war asks you to help your country, you’re going to say yes. I think it’s reasonable for people to question what I’m saying and take it with a pinch of salt. Palmer makes weapons. Maybe we should keep that in mind. But you would never be asking this question of Eric Schmidt when he was on the Defense Innovation Board under Biden. Presidents and secretaries have formed board after board since World War II to ask people in industry, including the defense industry, what they should be paying attention to. Of course they take it with a pound of salt. They know these guys have a stake in it. That doesn’t mean you need to shove them in another room and never listen to them. My feeling is that it’s very, very partisan. I didn’t attack Eric Schmidt for being on the Defense Innovation Board. I don’t think anyone should.” — Garrett Wright (@garrxttt) November 21, 2026

Sorkin read to Luckey a comment from Wes Bryant, a retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant who had been the Chief of Civilian Harm Assessment at the Pentagon's Civilian Protection Center of Excellence, who criticized the work of Project Meridian.

"This is entirely indicative of the decay and oligarchy taking over our government, and in many instances, through purchasing influence and power and authority, blatantly right in front of us. They're not even trying to hide it anymore.:

Luckey was polite in response. While he said he understood Bryant's perspective, he said if you're asked by the President and the Secretary of War to help your country, you're going to say yes.

But Luckey pointed out that if this were Eric Schmidt, a defense technology guy (Democrat donor) under Joe Biden, Sorkin wouldn't be using his limited time to ask him a question like he asked Luckey, and that such boards with such advisors have existed down through the history of the country, under presidents of both parties.

Luckey took apart the media bias, using Hillary Clinton in the process, telling Sorkin if he had been asked to be on a presidential council on advisors on journalism by Hillary Clinton, that he wouldn't turn it down, saying, "Oh my God, doesn't she know that I am a journalist? This is indicative of the moral decay of our nation! We're running lockstep toward hell!"

Now that was just great, and you can tell that landed on Sorkin. And it's so true.

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That Hillary Clinton line hit that NYT reporter hard. 😂 https://t.co/SgFMmqD6sC — Reseth (@ResethO) November 22, 2026

If Hillary Clinton asked a NYT reporter to join her journalism council would he call it moral decay? Palmer Luckey nailed the double standard. This really needs to be shared https://t.co/dkaSOhKbfS — GrrrGraphics 🇺🇸- Ben & Tina Garrison Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) November 23, 2026

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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