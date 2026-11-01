MI Senate Drama As El-Sayed, Stevens, and Even Cenk Uygur Weigh in More on Israel Ad

The Democrats' closing message in the Michigan Senate race has been a real mess.

While Republican Mike Rogers has been focused on messaging and pointing out how bad the Democrat nominee, Abdul El-Sayed, would be for Michigan, the Democrats have been in complete disarray.

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We've seen things like El-Sayed delivering a bizarre attack on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth that only shows his own issues, and Hegseth's dad leveled it.

El-Sayed was also embroiled in controversy over an ad put out by Cenk Uygur's Rebellion PAC blaming Israel for the price of groceries here, with his primary opponent, Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11), calling on him to denounce it, as well as language of his own that she thought was in alignment with the grocery ad.

El-Sayed's first response was truly dumb, but typical: reject the request and fire back at her, claiming she was "relitigating" the primary and telling her to stay away from his campaign events.

I'm thinking someone must have told him how bad that was, because while he was still telling Stevens to stay away, he made this statement where he claimed he had already been clear that he "did not agree with the contents of that ad."

El-Sayed: You guys love to play the condemn game. I've already been clear that that ad was not made by me, and I do not agree with the contents of that ad. Please ask me questions that are relevant to the voters of the state of Michigan. I'm running to win an election in… pic.twitter.com/HWdD7iUTtz — Acyn (@Acyn) October 31, 2026

No, he was not "already clear" about the contents - he hadn't said any such thing. But even that, "did not agree with," is lame and weak - he still just can't say the words, "I condemn it." He just wouldn't do it, which pretty much tells you all you need to know.

Then, too, he was ticked off that they continued to ask him, "Please ask me questions that are relevant to the voters of the state of Michigan." He's so infuriated that reporters dare to even ask him. That's his response when he doesn't want to answer a question. Obviously, it is relevant to the voters of Michigan who have questions about his ability to properly serve. But he keeps shooting down those concerns as irrelevant. That's a big message to those voters.

Stevens' response was interesting, seeming to welcome even that little bit, while still being critical. She said she was "glad to see that he does not agree" with the content of the ad.

"Michigan is at its best when we stand up for each other: Jewish families, Black congregations, Arab American neighbors, all of us," she said. "Whenever anyone tries to set us against each other, we have an obligation to stand up and fight back. This is what our constituents deserve from us in elected leadership. Go vote!"

But the commenters on the ad weren't quite done yet. There was also Cenk Uygur, the guy whose Rebellion PAC had put out the ad in support of El-Sayed. He decided to put his foot in his mouth one more time on the issue, attacking CNN political commentator Van Jones for being critical of the ad.

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Happy Halloween, everyone! 🎃 Except Van, because he already got a treat from AIPAC. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 31, 2026

If you're black, I have the easiest Halloween costume for you. Wrap an Israeli flag around you, and just start calling everyone you see an antisemite. Voila, you're @VanJones68

Then he made it worse, implying Jones' opinion was because he was somehow getting something from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC): "Happy Halloween, everyone! Except Van, because he already got a treat from AIPAC."

Those tweets, of course, continued to inflame the question. Great job, there, Cenk, keep doing in your guy.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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