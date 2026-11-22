One of the things that the Democrats will be trying to push with the incoming Congress is so-called "Medicare for All."

Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed posted about it to President Donald Trump, saying it would "guarantee healthcare for all" from "cradle to grave." He also, disrespectfully in my opinion, addressed him as "Donald." No, it's Mr. President to you. Trump reposted El-Sayed's post without comment. Many believed that Trump was trolling El-Sayed to see how much he would bite.

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As we saw with the government intervention with the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), government involvement and government control tend to make things worse. And if you thought that was bad, if they got Medicare for All, that would be so much worse. First, they can't even begin to explain how they would pay for it. But even beyond that, then be prepared for the long waits if you even are able to get your medical issues addressed.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) went to town on El-Sayed and this whole idea. Kennedy said he didn't care what you called it, even "free kittens for all," but it wasn't going to fly.

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) SHOOTS DOWN Abdul El Sayed's "Medicare for All" Trump Care proposal



"If you think that turning it all over to the federal government is going to solve our problems and make it less expensive, then you're too DUMB to live!"



"I don't care… pic.twitter.com/m4oPWwixts — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 22, 2026

"Keep in mind, the government, they can't even deliver the mail when the stuff has an address, right there on the front of it," he said. He said he and the president were for better healthcare, but that if you thought that the answer was turning it over to the government and that was going to make things better or less expensive, "You're too dumb to live."

Kristen Welker claimed El-Sayed was saying people could keep their plans. Haven't we heard that one before? But Kennedy said that the numbers "didn't work."

I mean, my son wants a Porsche for Christmas, but he's not going to get it. The numbers don't work. The only way the numbers work is if you put everybody under a brand new federal government-run health care system, as they have in Canada, like they have in the United Kingdom. And I don't want that. My people don't want that. The American people aren't going to like that. The numbers don't work doing it the way Abdul wants to do it.

In other words, El-Sayed is blowing more smoke. Kennedy made it clear that nobody would want this to be like Canada, where you have the privilege of waiting months to get your medical issues treated.

Maybe if El-Sayed had practiced as a licensed physician, he might have known why this would be a problem. And the Democrats who push these kinds of things never want to talk about where the money would come from. Because, of course, we would all end up paying for the "free" program. As we reported in the past, El-Sayed acknowledged it would mean more taxes. And the number would likely be astronomical.

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