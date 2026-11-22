A Russian warship docked in Libya experienced a devastating explosion overnight Saturday that resulted in the total loss of the vessel. The ship, Merkuriy, a Project 20380 Steregushchiy-class corvette, was berthed in Benghazi when it was hit by an attack by one or more unmanned surface vessels (USVs). The attack is presumed to be the work of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

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🔥🚢The moment of a massive detonation of onboard ammunition aboard the Russian Project 20380 Steregushchiy-class corvette Merkury in the port of Benghazi, Libya. https://t.co/iwFbkxZVKP — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 22, 2026

The Merkuriy was commissioned in 2023 and is assigned to the Black Sea Fleet but, for reasons of safety, has been attached to the Russian Northern Fleet, which operates out of Arctic bases, mostly on the Kola Peninsula, that are familiar names to Cold War veterans with war plans experience: Severomorsk, Polyarnyy, Olenya Bay, Gadzhiyevo, Vidyayevo, Bolshaya Lopatka, and Gremikha.

Allegedly, it was returning to Russia after a port call in Libya.

Imagery shows it as a total loss, as you can see in this series of three images.

🇱🇾🇷🇺 - Russian corvette MERKURY has sunk at the Port of Benghazi. https://t.co/7MseaIcxyg — Rerum Novarum // Intel, Breaking News, and Alerts (@officialrnintel) November 22, 2026

MERCURY 🇷🇺 corvette spotted sunk TODAY in Benghazi 👇 at 32.1233,20.0502 Self explanatory. https://t.co/RLRHpLzjWU — Tom Bike (@tom_bike) November 22, 2026

The Merkuriy is a 343-foot-long warship, armed with Kh-35 anti-ship cruise missiles and a 100mm naval cannon, and is one of the most modern vessels in the Russian Navy. Its sister ship, the Boikiy, was severely damaged in the June 3 Ukrainian drone strike on the Kronstadt Naval Base near St. Petersburg.

BATTLE DAMAGE ASSESSMENT: Total Economic Loss? (🧵2/2) Moving down the hull, the true extent of the post strike fire damage becomes even clearer: 🔸 Engine Casing & Funnel: Distortion around the aft funnel structure indicates extreme heat from internal compartments, likely warping intake/exhaust trunks 🔸 Internal Spread: Heavy scorch marks along the aft superstructure and flight deck show that the blaze likely gutted internal spaces 🔸 Dry Dock: Noticeable debris scattered on the dry dock floor from midships With the composite superstructure collapsing into the main hull and electronics destroyed, Boikiy is likely a total write-off Source: @vantortech Date: 8 June 2026 — MT Anderson (@MT_Anderson) June 10, 2026

Context

The Russian Navy has the distinction of being the first navy in history defeated by a nation without a navy. The Black Sea Fleet has essentially ceased to exist. Sevastopol is untenable, and the remaining vessels cower in harbors scattered along the Black Sea coast. Under the provisions of the 1936 Montreux Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits, once a warship of a belligerent party moves through the Bosporus and Dardanelles, it can't go the other way. So the Black Sea Fleet surface combatants that transit to the Mediterranean cannot return.

Ukraine is now targeting these ships.

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Recent Strikes

In the last week, Ukraine has struck the Russian Navy twice in the Baltic/Gulf of Finland; see Russian Corvette Battered, Energy Terminal Ablaze As Ukraine Expands War's Reach – RedState and Ukraine Hits Russian Warship and Naval Base; Brings the Baltic Fleet's Backyard Into Play – RedState. The nature of those strikes indicates there is a Ukrainian drone warfare unit operating somewhere in the Gulf of Finland or northeastern Baltic.

Mediterranean Hot Spot

This is not the first operation Ukraine has undertaken against Russian-linked maritime logistics and sanctions-evading shipping. As far as I can tell, no exhaustive list of attacks exists. These are the ones reported on in open-source media:

December 2025: The shadow fleet tanker Qendil came under drone attack off Libya, marking the first extension of Ukrainian anti-shipping operations beyond the Black Sea.

The shadow fleet tanker Qendil came under drone attack off Libya, marking the first extension of Ukrainian anti-shipping operations beyond the Black Sea. January 2026: The sanctioned shadow fleet tanker Elbus was hit by an unmanned surface vessel off the coast of Turkey and sustained damage.

The sanctioned shadow fleet tanker Elbus was hit by an unmanned surface vessel off the coast of Turkey and sustained damage. March 2026: South of Malta, the LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz suffered an explosion and an onboard fire following an attack by an unmanned surface vessel; see Russia Blames Ukraine for Sinking Massive Tanker in the Mediterranean – RedState.

South of Malta, the LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz suffered an explosion and an onboard fire following an attack by an unmanned surface vessel; see Russia Blames Ukraine for Sinking Massive Tanker in the Mediterranean – RedState. Early September 2026: Long-range aerial drones struck the roll-on/roll-off vessel Lady Mariia, a sanctioned ship linked to Russian military cargo transport, in the Mediterranean between Crete and Libya and left it dead in the water.

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Of course, the big daddy of sinkings was the freighter Ursa Major, carrying what was rumored to be components for a nuclear reactor for North Korea along with cranes and icebreaker repair parts, near Gibraltar on Christmas Eve, 2024; see Russians Blame Loss of Ship With Critical Cargo on 'Terrorism' – RedState.

Even as the Merkuriy was settling into the soothing mud of Benghazi harbor, another Russian freighter came under attack by USV off Libya. There is no immediate word on the damage.

Video showing the strike on the Russian freighter Ascalon (IMO 9198226) off the coast of Benghazi, Libya by an uncrewed surface vessel (USV). The hit is on the port quarter, near the engine room. This follows a similar attack on the Russian corvette Merkury in the port. https://t.co/sOuxAAtKzB — Sal Mercogliano (WGOW Shipping) 🚢⚓🐪🚒🏴‍☠️ (@mercoglianos) November 22, 2026

Video showing the strike on the Russian freighter Ascalon (IMO 9198226) off the coast of Benghazi, Libya by an uncrewed surface vessel (USV). The hit is on the port quarter, near the engine room. This follows a similar attack on the Russian corvette Merkury in the port.

Ukraine has targeted the Russian military-linked cargo ship ASCALON (IMO 9198226) off the coast of Benghazi, Libya. The vessel is part of a convoy transporting military supplies, which also included LADY R, LADY D and ANASTASIA vessels whose movements we uncovered and tracked together with our partners at @SONARROW_OSINT for the first time. The convoy departed from Kaliningrad and was expected to reach its destination in the coming days. — GeoInsider (@InsiderGeo) November 22, 2026

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Ukraine has targeted the Russian military-linked cargo ship ASCALON (IMO 9198226) off the coast of Benghazi, Libya. The vessel is part of a convoy transporting military supplies, which also included LADY R, LADY D and ANASTASIA vessels whose movements we uncovered and tracked together with our partners at @SONARROW_OSINT for the first time. The convoy departed from Kaliningrad and was expected to reach its destination in the coming days. It is, however, the first operation against a Russian combatant in the Mediterranean.

Big Picture

Libya is currently involved in something of a civil war. I suppose we should take some time to thank Hillary Clinton for that war, along with the genocidal civil war in Syria. Libya is divided between its western half, with a UN-backed government in Tripoli, and its eastern half, run by the self-styled and Russia-friendly Libyan National Army (LNA) headquartered in Benghazi. Ukraine is believed to have established drone bases in the territory of the "official" government. It is from there that Ukrainian USVs can target shipping in the Mediterranean.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for any of these attacks, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's sanctions adviser, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, commented.

“Yes, quite a coincidence, isn’t it? It seems that vessels sanctioned by Ukraine for systematically supporting Russia’s military-industrial complex have a rather unfortunate tendency to catch fire,” Vladyslav Vlasiuk told the Kyiv Independent. “And I suspect this may be neither the only nor the last such incident.”

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