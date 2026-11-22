Some of the radical leftist Democrats in the incoming Congress are pushing Medicare for All.

One of those is the new incoming senator from Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed.

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He's already tweeted at President Donald Trump about it, thinking that will help his cause. Trump has not commented on El-Sayed's post, although he reposted El-Sayed's "TrumpCare" tweet without comment.

But as we reported, others, like Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), took the new guy to task, demolishing the whole idea of it, explaining how the numbers don't add up. Kennedy pointed out what a bad idea it was.

That must have struck a nerve with El-Sayed, because he did not handle it well.

Moral of the story: Don’t take healthcare lessons from a guy whose entire political philosophy is about denying you your basic needs (And maybe don’t take math lessons from a guy who spells Kennedy with three Ks). Takes 5 seconds listening to this guy to understand why Trump is so willing to work across the aisle. — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 22, 2026

Moral of the story: Don’t take healthcare lessons from a guy whose entire political philosophy is about denying you your basic needs (And maybe don’t take math lessons from a guy who spells Kennedy with three Ks). Takes 5 seconds listening to this guy to understand why Trump is so willing to work across the aisle.

This guy.

El-Sayed clearly has no idea how the Senate works. He's riding on his high horse, thinking he's the smartest man in the room, when he isn't. Just thinking he's getting somewhere with this approach shows it. But insulting your soon-to-be fellow senators and calling one a KKK member isn't going to go over well in a body when you need people to agree to your proposals for votes. He clearly didn't like that Kennedy pointed out some of the many problems with his idea.

Plus, calling a guy "KKK" because he's from the South is not only bad, but it's also prejudiced and stereotyping Southerners.

El-Sayed also got inundated by people in the replies telling him all the problems with what he was proposing, from the failure of Obamacare and how people weren't buying this, to the ridiculous wait times in other countries that have such systems. Oh, and that the math is seriously lacking in all this.

I'd take healthcare lessons from Kennedy long before I'd take them from a guy who has called himself a physician when he hasn't been a licensed physician. Oh, and his psychiatrist wife doesn't take Medicare, which tells you something right there.

Making more enemies even before he gets sworn in, El-Sayed even went after a doctor who has actually practiced - Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who pointed out the tremendous cost of what El-Sayed was pushing and explained it wasn't "free."

Trumpcare for All would save the average American thousands of dollars a month. You just care more about protecting Big Insurance and Big Pharma to admit it. Donald, come get your boy. — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 22, 2026

Trumpcare for All would save the average American thousands of dollars a month. You just care more about protecting Big Insurance and Big Pharma to admit it. Donald, come get your boy.

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El-Sayed thinks he's convincing Trump to fall for this, when Trump has not agreed to anything he's said.

That’s what Obama said about Obamacare. How’d that work out Abdul? https://t.co/t4YjenpEw6 — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 22, 2026

Marco…. “Socialism sounds benign, but at the core of Democratic Socialism… is Marxism.” I sure hope the blue half of this Country wakes up before it’s destroyed. https://t.co/VWR5CJ15Qy — Sue Knows Best (@sues86453) November 21, 2026

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