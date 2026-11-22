There is good news and not-so-great news. Let's get the not-so-great news out of the way first because, if you're a conservative - especially one in North Carolina - looking for signs we can turn this thing around, you're gonna want to hear about what happened this weekend in state politics and what it could mean for the future of our beloved state.

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As was the case in other southern states like Texas and Georgia, Election Day was a bad one for NC Republicans, where they lost not just the U.S. Senate seat currently held by departing Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, but the state house also flipped to Democrat control for the first time in 15 years.

The Congressional delegation - which was 10R-4D headed into the election - flipped around as well, with some races being decided by just a handful of votes.

One of them was the race between 11-term GOP Rep. Virginia Foxx (NC-05) and Democrat Chuck Hubbard, a former journalist who tried and failed to defeat Foxx in 2024. This time around, though, was a different story, as Hubbard has come out on top, with Foxx conceding on Sunday after a recount confirmed Hubbard's win by under 400 votes:

Virginia Foxx has conceded. She lost #NC05 by less than 400 votes. #ncpol https://t.co/y1hNe7HbL9 — Sister Toldjah 💙 (@sistertoldjah) November 22, 2026

Hubbard confirmed Sunday that Foxx, the current Chairwoman of the House Rules Committee, had called and congratulated him. Foxx's concession puts the NC congressional delegation in the incoming Congress at 11D-3R.

The Good News

But while that was another painful loss, Republicans scored a pretty significant victory on the state senate side, with Democrat Catina Hamm conceding Sunday to incumbent Republican Sen. Danny Britt (R-Robeson) in the closely watched Senate District 24 race.

JUST IN: State Sen. Danny Britt has won reelection. DEM challenger Catina Hamm won’t request a partial hand recount. Results will be certified on Tuesday. Republicans will have 26-24 control of state Senate next year. (Senate Dem caucus confirms statement is authentic). #ncpol https://t.co/VkhZtGFjYL — Bryan Anderson (@BryanRAnderson) November 21, 2026

Why is this important? Because it means that Republicans will maintain control of the state senate 26-24 rather than the Senate being divided 25-25. Under the latter scenario, Democrat Lt. Gov. Rachel Hunt would be the tie-breaking vote for Democrats where necessary.

As I wrote before, it was critical, on an otherwise bad night, that Republicans be able to hold the state senate because talk has quickly turned to thoughts of forming an "independent" redistricting commission now that Democrats have some power.

Gov. Josh Stein (D) has already mentioned he'd be on board with it, as has House Speaker-elect Robert Reives (D-Chatham), who revealed last week that he was looking for a "permanent solution" to the purported gerrymander problem sooner rather than on down the road.

“What I want to see is a permanent solution,” Reives stated, as reported by WRAL. “So any solution you see about independent redistricting will be something that the next legislature won't be able to just throw out and start doing bad things again.”

It appears Reives may be operating on the assumption that Republicans will win back many of the seats at the state and congressional levels that they lost in the midterms and perhaps could take control of the state house again, which goes back to a point I and others were making soon after it was clear a blue tsunami was happening:

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... the details indicate that [NC] Republicans will have a good opportunity to turn things around in two years, based in part on the fact that they played hardball on the issue of redistricting, in part because Democrats will inevitably overplay their hand, and in part because there is likely to be top-of-the-ticket enthusiasm in a presidential election year that will trickle down to down-ballot races in terms of voter motivation.

By the way, Britt's margin of victory over Hamm? 228 votes out of 55,880 votes cast. In other words, 228 votes kept Democrats from having a trifecta in state government here for the first time in 15 years. This was an unexpected blessing in the aftermath of a disastrous election.

Having to rebuild is not a position Republicans want to be in, but this is a pretty big silver lining and political lifeline that hopefully will not only protect many of the legislative accomplishments Republicans made that Democrats will undoubtedly try to undo (including on issues like school choice) but also the maps as they are currently drawn, especially considering the fact that the 2028 elections are not far off and that the 2030 census looms.

Britt seems keenly aware of the importance of his victory, judging by this statement:

Britt indicated Saturday that negotiations between the chambers could get off to a frosty start. “We’re going to try to make sure that the Democrats in the House don’t spend every bit of the money that we’ve piled up in the last several years under [Republican] leadership,” Britt told WRAL in an interview, adding that the GOP-led Senate must “try to stop the Democrat Party in the House from ruining what the Republicans have done since 2010.”

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“….Britt told WRAL in an interview, adding that the GOP-led Senate must “try to stop the Democrat Party in the House from ruining what the Republicans have done since 2010.” 🔥 https://t.co/pIkobQklQV — Justin (@JustR_02) November 22, 2026

Hold. The. Line.

Statewide election results will be certified in North Carolina on Tuesday, November 24.

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