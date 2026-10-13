Morning Minute: If a Tree Falls on a Golf Course...

Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

Advertisement

TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Runner Switches to Girls' Track Midseason — School Says the Real Problem Is the Parent Who Noticed

Retzlaff’s daughter told OutKick when asked why she, her sister and her dad spoke out: "Because if we don't, no one else will. If we start something, maybe others will have the courage to join."

Holy Moly: The Code Name for Ilhan Omar Raid Is Just Too Funny

It's quite ironic that this Somalian "refugee" was trying to strike down our laws against "alien enemies" and now her verbal slip is a code name of a federal raid that may expose if she is an alien enemy.

The 2026 WNBA Finals Show - in a Nutshell - Why the League Is Its Own Arch-Enemy

The WNBA being its own worst enemy is hardly a recent development.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Cekada Explains ATF's Appeal of 'Engaged in the Business' Rule Decision

This is one of those "wait and see" moments that I'm eager to watch.

HotAir — Spartacus Turns Into Blunderbuss at NJ Senate Candidate's Debate

It's been a long time since any NJ Republican candidate had 'wow' moments.

PJ Media — So the FBI Did Another Big Raid You Might Have Missed...

If there's a lesson here, it's the one DOGE taught us almost two years ago: "Nonprofit" and "charitable" aren't necessarily the same thing — and when government is involved, they're almost never the same thing.

Townhall — Hey, Dems, on the Ilhan Omar Raid, Judges Do Not Sign Off on Such Warrants Without Good Cause

This isn’t a little thing: judges don’t sign off on search warrants for members of Congress’ homes without good cause. It’s not some willy-nilly action, and the judge who signed off was picked by DC Democrats.

Twitchy — Oh DAMN... LOL: People Are LOVING Ann Coulter's Very Thoughtful Columbus Day Post for Ilhan Omar

The timing, landing smack on Columbus Day, was almost too perfect for a progressive who has never been shy about treating Western history as one long apology tour.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

Here's a quick peek at some of those high-stakes congressional races:

Jon Husted Scores Nod From Historic Ohio State Football Coach During Trump Youngstown Rally

Hilarious: El-Sayed Desperately Spins Prior Remarks About Obama, As Former President Cuts Ad for Him

White House What's Up

President Trump’s Tuesday schedule includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

3:30 PM ADT — THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Wasilla, Alaska — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT arrives in Wasilla, Alaska — Wasilla, Alaska

— THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks — Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center

— THE PRESIDENT departs Wasilla, Alaska en route to Las Vegas, Nevada — Wasilla, Alaska

— THE PRESIDENT arrives in Las Vegas, Nevada — Las Vegas, Nevada

And today's the big day — newly minted White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia will hold her first press briefing at 9:30 AM ET.

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Advertisement

Dir. National Intelligence - Jay Clayton — Clayton was recently tapped by President Trump to serve as his "AI Czar" — tasked with leading the "Super Intelligence" Task Force.

Full Court Press...

The Supreme Court is back to hearing oral arguments. Today's case:

Beiard v. United States — I. Whether 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) comports with the Second Amendment? II. Whether Stinson v. United States still accurately state the level of deference due to the Commentary of the Federal Sentencing Guidelines? III. Whether 18 U.S.C. § 922(g) permits conviction for the possession of any firearm that has ever crossed state lines at any time in the indefinite past, and, if so, if it is facially unconstitutional?



Other court news:

Federal Judge Throws a Wrench Into Trump's $20 Million Ad Blitz Ahead of Midterms

Timber! Biden Judge Goes Berserk Over 500 Chopped Trees at Trump's DC Golf Course

COMING ATTRACTIONS

The Supreme Court will be back on Wednesday to hear oral argument in another case.

President Trump, as noted above, is in Alaska this afternoon and then heading to Nevada. He'll travel to the Philippines and China in mid-November.

MORNING MUSING

It's linked above, but on Monday, our Teri Christoph reported on some major courtroom drama involving trees and a golf course. D.C. District Judge Ana Reyes was not at all happy with the administration after hundreds of trees were removed from the East Potomac Golf Course. Reports from the courtroom had Reyes literally screaming at the DOJ attorney. After a lengthy emergency Columbus-Day hearing over the matter, the parties are due back in court today, and we can expect a ruling from Reyes before too long.

Advertisement

I won't go into the detailed procedural chronology here. I raise it just to note the fascinating (to me, anyway) interplay of judicial versus executive power. Number one rule I learned the first day of law school was "Don't piss off the judge." And it stood me in good stead for nearly 30 years. But is this an instance of the administration pushing the envelope — maybe even outright violating a court order? Or...is it an instance of a judge's ego getting the better of her?

I'm just going to sit back and enjoy watching this one unfold. And don't worry — we'll provide updates along the way!

LIGHTER FARE

It's the simple things....

Imagine being this happy about a stick..🐶🐾😅 https://t.co/ixGqDRpIJN — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) October 13, 2026

Enjoying the "Morning Minute"? You can ensure you receive it in your Inbox every weekday by signing up for our newsletter here.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.