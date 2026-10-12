Holy Moly: The Code Name for Ilhan Omar Raid Is Just Too Funny

This is a 'GTFOH' moment.

RedState has been closely following the fallout to the Feds' raid on Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Somalia). Nick Arama broke down the reports on the breaking story.

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Her home was raided early Monday morning by the Department of Homeland Security (via Homeland Security Investigations), according to a report from Fox. Border Czar Tom Homan had previously stated last month that there was a criminal investigation in progress. Reports indicate that the raid is related to a criminal fraud investigation into Omar's immigration paperwork.

RedState colleague Teri Christoph also covered Ilhan Omar's defiant response to the raid.

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) has made her first public comments after federal agents searched her Washington, D.C.-area home Monday morning – and she accused President Donald Trump of using federal law enforcement to intimidate a political opponent. “I’m ok,” Omar said in a statement posted to social media following the search. “Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. She ended with: “I will not be silenced.”

The Feds' code name for the raid on Minnesota Rep. and Somalian ne'erdowell Ilhan Omar is an amazing story.

You might be thinking, "c'mon, RedState this is dumb clickbait, I am going to be underwhelmed and then I will swear off reading you, but inevitably come crawling back the next day because I know I can't get your no-BS political commentary anywhere else. Sigh."

No, it is a great story. Trust me. Read it and weep.

WaPo reports that the federal criminal fraud investigation investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is called “World War 11”, an apparent reference to a recent comment Omar made when she said the Alien Enemies Act hadn’t been used since “World War Eleven”. https://t.co/wKj1XEBGkM — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 12, 2026

World War Eleven.

That is too funny.

@BillMelugin_ this is the kind of pettiness Im here for lol https://t.co/E77i7pBMsv — Hugh Janous Industries (@Hugh_JanousIND) October 12, 2026

@BillMelugin_ This is absolutely hilarious!🤣 — Holly Hill (@HollyHill22) October 12, 2026

The code name of the investigation into Ilhan Omar is “World War Eleven”🤣 https://t.co/DuDhGwz3FE — ALX (x/acc) 🎃🇺🇸 (@alx) October 12, 2026

The Washington Compost gave an unnamed senior official's reason for it.

A senior Trump administration official confirmed that Omar’s residence was raided Monday as part of an investigation into possible criminal immigration fraud. The official, like others in this report, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details of the investigation and said the investigation is being led internally by White House deputy homeland security adviser Anthony Salisbury, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph Edlow and Attorney General Todd Blanche. The investigation, nicknamed “World War Eleven” within the administration because of the uproar it could cause, has accelerated in recent weeks, the senior official said. Allegations regarding Omar’s immigration history have circulated in conservative circles for years, though federal officials who have promoted the allegations have not provided substantiating evidence.

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No, seriously. I know right?

Right on cue, the left-wing media exploded into a massive hissy fit on learning the news of the Omar raid. As RedState covered earlier:

The left-stream media were having an all-out meltdown after getting the news that federal agents had searched the Squad member's home as part of a criminal investigation... The Left is simply unable to live by its own book of rules. It is tired, and the American people are done with it. For the record, Omar has been implicated in a number of scandals that have potential criminal implications.

Here is the backstory for the uninitiated.

“World War Eleven” Yes, that was deadly https://t.co/mEyxsPii4K — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 27, 2026

Omar misread “World War II” as “World War Eleven” in a January 2025 press conference clip that went viral in late April 2026.

Omar was speaking about the “Neighbors Not Enemies Act” (aimed at repealing the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, in opposition to its use for immigration enforcement). She said something like: the Alien Enemies Act was last invoked “to detain and deport German, Japanese, Italian immigrants during World War Eleven.” She was reading “World War II” (Roman numeral II) as the number 11.

It's quite ironic that this Somalian "refugee" was trying to strike down our laws against "alien enemies" and now her verbal slip is a code name of a federal raid that may expose if she is an alien enemy.

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"World War Eleven." You can't make this stuff up.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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