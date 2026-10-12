Timber! Biden Judge Goes Berserk Over 500 Chopped Trees at Trump's DC Golf Course

The seemingly never-ending drama of whether or not President Trump can proceed with his planned projects to beautify the federal city of Washington, D.C., continued Monday during an explosive hearing in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes.

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Reyes, in a word, was ticked that the federal government – in this case, the National Park Service (NPS) – had cut down hundreds of trees from the East Potomac Golf Links course over the weekend without her permission. The trees were removed as part of Trump administration efforts to transform the historic golf course into a championship-caliber facility.

In a hearing Monday morning, Reyes, a Biden appointee, said she was “thoroughly unamused” that the National Park Service notified the court at 4:55 p.m. Friday – just before the holiday weekend was to commence – that tree removal would begin on Saturday morning. She told government lawyers that the abrupt removal of the trees “has cost the government all of its credibility” in the case.

Reyes continued, “In what universe did anyone in your office think that was acceptable?!”

The case in question is the one brought by the far-left DC Preservation League and two local residents, who are represented by Democracy Forward, Democracy Defenders Fund, and Lowell & Associates. Democracy Forward has called the project an “unlawful” assault by Trump on public land and is involved in several ongoing legal fights over the president's plans for Washington.

Reyes ordered the immediate halt to any more tree removals at the course through at least 7 AM Tuesday and threatened contempt charges if her order is ignored.

A federal judge has ordered an immediate halt to all tree removal at East Potomac golf course ahead of an emergency court hearing Monday. https://t.co/EBkXBSc7SQ — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) October 12, 2026

Politico reporter Kyle Cheney said in an X thread that Reyes was "furious" at the government and was "on a tear" as she yelled at the government lawyers.

As RedState readers are well aware, this isn't exactly the first time left-leaning "environmental" groups have taken Trump to court over his efforts to clean up and remake parts of the nation's capital. From the Reflecting Pool to other White House beautification efforts, there doesn't seem to be an eyesore the left doesn't love or a structural improvement they won't protest.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are obstructing President Trump's agenda and ignoring the will of the people.

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