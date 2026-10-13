Runner Switches to Girls' Track Midseason — School Says the Real Problem Is the Parent Who Noticed

The males playing against females in sports controversy took another ludicrous turn recently as a father who objected to the unfair and unsafe practice was served with a criminal trespass notice after he peacefully protested at a track and field event at Camas High in Washington State.

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But even more ludicrous? The runner the dad was complaining about switched from the boys’ team to the girls’ — in the middle of the season.

On September 5, the cross-country athlete finished 76th in a boys’ JV cross-country race, but on September 29, he magically finished first in a varsity girls’ meet against Union High. This could be the moment that this whole drama officially jumped the shark, because it’s almost impossible to argue that “changing genders” right smack in the middle of the season is normal or reasonable.

And here I thought leftists loved peaceful protests and argue that it’s our Constitutional right. Only when you have the "correct" viewpoint, apparently:

BREAKING: The father of a female cross-country runner has been served a criminal no trespass order by the Camas School District. Joel Retzlaff held up a sign in protest over his daughter having to race against a boy. pic.twitter.com/EerQXsEBeY — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 8, 2026

What did Retzlaff do? He held up an XX/XY sign, but put it away without pushback when security told him to take it down. On the way to his car, though, he chanted, “Keep boys out of girls’ sports.” For that, he was served the notice and is banned from campus for a year.

But I thought Democrats were all about chanting things?

OutKick reporter Matt Calkins went to visit Camas High and was welcomed by the assistant cross-country coach. "Nobody wants to talk to you,” the coach said. “I'm trying to be nice." Oh, those tolerant and loving liberals.

Calkins found out that wasn’t exactly true, though:

"We're about as liberal as it gets. I just don't agree with that [boys competing against girls]. I mean, if they find your body in 300 years, what are they going to say you were," said Kent Lake of Lake Stevens, WA. "Look, you can live any way you want. You got my blessing. But I mean come on, in competitions? It's like stock car racing. It's gotta be even, and it's gotta be fair."

And another:

"When I first heard about this story, I was like, 'Is this real? That can't be real'," said a mother of a cross country runner, who requested anonymity… "We have daughters, and it's robbing them of an opportunity to compete."

OutKick came across many other frustrated athletes and parents, most of whom spoke quietly and/or requested anonymity. Of course, this is deep blue Washington State we’re talking about here, so there were also folks there suffering from suicidal empathy. "There are more important things in sports than that," said one.

🚨 A BOY FINISHED SECOND IN A GIRLS’ JV CROSS-COUNTRY RACE. At the Nike XC Portland Invitational, Camas High freshman Logan Mihailoff placed second out of 195 runners in the girls’ junior-senior JV race. He had competed on the boys’ JV team earlier this season.



How can ANYONE… pic.twitter.com/amYyPKdAsR — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) October 5, 2026

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How can ANYONE defend this?!

Do you ever get the feeling that some of these so-called transgender athletes aren't playing on girls' teams because they're actually suffering from gender dysphoria? Maybe some of them are just looking to cheat their way to a trophy and a college scholarship. Just sayin'.

Retzlaff’s daughter told OutKick when asked why she, her sister and her dad spoke out: "Because if we don't, no one else will. If we start something, maybe others will have the courage to join."

Hear, hear.

When teenagers keep proving themselves to be far braver and make much more sense than many of the adults surrounding them, you know it’s time for change.

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