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Hilarious: El-Sayed Desperately Spins Prior Remarks About Obama, As Former President Cuts Ad for Him

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 12, 2026 6:33 PM
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Hilarious: El-Sayed Desperately Spins Prior Remarks About Obama, As Former President Cuts Ad for Him
AP Photo/Matt Freed

Democrat Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is asking former President Barack Obama to help his problematic campaign. 

Obama will campaign for the candidate at a rally on October 24. Now, this is pretty funny, as we reported, since El-Sayed has ripped into Obama in the past for what he thinks were his failures when he was in office. 

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El-Sayed mocked Obama after the 2012 election, saying that he had voted for him with "the silly emotions of a naïve young man who didn't understand that hope and change required more than flowery prose and a winning smile," and he realized he had "little hope because there has been less change." 

"Obama's reelection last night was no victory," he said in 2012. "It was the rock we chose over the hard place...This leader has perpetuated war, violated our civil liberties, deported more people from our shores than any other president before him, and the list of his failures goes on."

That wasn't a one-off; he criticized him many times on a variety of subjects. Here he is, saying we were not better off after eight years of Obama. Former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (ND) hilariously tries to dispute him, but everything she pulls out as an Obama achievement was a failure. 

So that's all the lead-in to say it's funny that now, El-Sayed is desperate for Obama's help in his race. I thought he was such a failure. And of course, we do think he will be a failure here again. 

Listen as El-Sayed now tries to clean up/spin his former criticism during his Sunday interview on NBC News' Meet the Press with host Kristen Welker, who asked if he still thought Obama was a failure. 

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"I know President Obama was handed a pretty difficult set of circumstances and he did his best," El-Sayed said. 

Oh my gosh, seriously? Could you be any less enthusiastic? He did his best? Oh, and implicitly, he thinks he knows better than the great light-bringer Obama. 

But despite all this, Obama did cut an ad for him. 

El-Sayed said about it: 

President @BarackObama showed me something in myself I might never have seen without him. I’m humbled to have his support in this fight. The Affordable Care Act will have laid the groundwork for guaranteed healthcare, and I'm honored to pick up his baton and finally pass Medicare for All.

No, Obamacare was not sold to the public as laying the groundwork for a "Medicare for All" or single-payer system. Is he admitting here that what they told us then was a lie? 
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Obama said that the fact that this country belongs to all of us was "under attack" in Michigan, and it didn't just belong to the "wealthy" or the "well-connected," and that was why you should vote for El-Sayed, is his argument. The wealthy guy, who is well-connected to people like Obama and the Soros family, who has gotten a lot of billionaire money. 

Obama also called him a "doctor," using a picture of El-Sayed in a doctor's white coat, despite the fact that El-Sayed, while he has an M.D., has reportedly never been licensed or practiced as a physician after medical school. 

I don't know about you, but to me, that kind of looked like a pretty generic, not-terribly-exciting endorsement for El-Sayed. Some Democrats are noticing.


Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BARACK OBAMA | MICHIGAN | SENATE
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